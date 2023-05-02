Runiverse, a leading Metaverse Game Join Forces with ESL To Revolutionize Web3 gaming in the Esports community

May 2nd, 2023, Davos, Switzerland – Runiverse, the leading metaverse gaming platform, has launched for the first time its app on the world’s largest esports Tournament Platform ESL, to revolutionize the web3 gaming experience in the esports community. This activation aims to bring exciting development between traditional gaming and web3 gaming, providing players a new way to showcase their skills and earn rewards while competing with others.

Runiverse’s unique concept of “run-to-earn” combines social competition with blockchain technology to create a safe and fun ecosystem for players to race with speed determined by crypto market performance. The game features unique tracks that engage players, creating a community of competitors. Players can earn rewards through rallies and holding Runiverse’s Player’s NFTs, where the holder earns a 6% reward from the prize pool, adding an extra layer of player involvement.

ESL is a German-based company best known for its premium esports ecosystems, hosting the biggest CS:GO and DOTA 2 tournaments that are watched globally by esports fans. ESL’s established tools for competitive games and a leading social network of competitive players, make them the perfect platform for Runiverse’s expansion to esports.

Gip Cutrino, COO of Runiverse, expressed excitement about the development, stating, “We are excited to be hosted on a globally recognized tournament platform such as ESL. We believe this project will extend beyond the reach of the gaming industry, as we look to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and Web3 gaming in a revolutionary new manner.”

This activity which involves both Runiverse and ESL promises to bring more excitement to the world of esports with their first initiatives to be announced in the coming month. With Runiverse’s innovative gameplay and ESL’s expertise in the esports industry, we have the potential to revolutionize the web3 gaming experience in the esports community.