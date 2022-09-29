Seagram’s Imperial Blue continues to strengthen its camaraderie with Northeast: Its exclusive partnership with NorthEast United Football Club enters 2nd year

Bengaluru, September 2022: Seagram’s Imperial Blue, one of the most iconic brands in the industry, continues to reinforce its support for NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) as the exclusive partnership enters its second year. In a press conference held on 27th September on Guwahati, Imperial Blue and NEUFC players celebrated the success of this association and underscored the mutual admiration for Northeast’s love for the game of football.

Seagram’s Imperial Blue’s sustained support to the passion points of the youth across the country and NEUFC’s success in the game presents an opportunity for both the brands to strengthen its with connect young India. The club, owned by John Abraham, is based out of Guwahati, Assam and will be competing in the upcoming Indian Super League’22.