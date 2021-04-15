Set your favorite play game at The Gaming Project

India’s first cloud gaming platform, The Gaming Project has just launched in India in 2020

The Gaming Project (TGP) is a cloud platform to play any game without installing any application on your laptop/mobile. TGP is India’s first cloud gaming app where users can play games with their choice and without downloading any app and no need to worried about the space in your phone/mobile.

TGP provides a diverse amount of games on platforms of various genres including FPS,RPGs etc & the entire list can be viewed here. TGP tends to add at least 1-2 games every week, so the library is constantly expanding.

Since its product launch in 2020, The Gaming Project has been adopted by 100,000 users and witnessed more than 50,000 app installs for an app that is available to every gamer in India on android. Accelerated by Huddle, The Gaming Project aims to build a community of gamers to play games that they would not be able to afford to play due to the rising costs of gaming consoles or games themselves. TGP is available via Android devices & on PC/Laptops via TGP’s website.

The Gaming Project at the moment is available on Chrome browser on all popular PC operating systems. Its mobile app, which is in the Beta testing phase, will soon be available on Android and Apple app stores. The company plans to introduce mobile touch controls for its mobile app as well and plans to roll out a version of their app for Smart TVs as well. Users can log onto www.thegamingproject.co and play using any controller and additionally on PCs with a keyboard and mouse as well. Currently, the service is available in all regions of India and the company plans to expand to other territories very soon.