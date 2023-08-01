Simple Blackjack Strategies Beginners Should Know

Blackjack is a popular and exciting card game that you will find in pretty much any decent online (and land-based) casino around the world. Yes, it may seem daunting to beginners, but mastering some basic strategies can greatly improve your odds of winning and enhance your overall blackjack experience. So, let’s take a look at some simple blackjack strategies that beginners should know to get started on the right foot and give them the best chance of beating the dealer!

Learn the Basic Rules of the Game

Before we start delving into different strategies, it is, first of all, essential to understand the basic rules of blackjack. The goal is simply to get a hand with a value closer to 21 than the dealer without going over.

All numbered cards are worth their face value, face cards (King, Queen, Jack) are valued at 10, and Aces can be counted as either 1 or 11, depending on what benefits your hand the most (however, different variations may have slightly different variations to the rules – so check the rules of the particular blackjack game that you are choosing to play).

Practice with Free Games

If you’re new to blackjack or want to try out different strategies, it’s a great idea to take advantage of the numerous free blackjack games offered by the best blackjack casinos. These games allow you to practise and hone your skills without risking any money.

Use Basic Strategy Charts

Once you understand the rules, then getting familiar with the basic strategy chart is vital. This is an essential tool for blackjack players – especially beginners. The basic blackjack strategy tells you the optimal way to play your hand in different scenarios – based on the value of your hand and the dealer’s face-up card. By checking these charts, you can make the best decision in each situation and minimise the house edge – taking it down to just 0.5%… one of the lowest of any casino game.

Stick to a Budget

Before starting a blackjack session, you need to set a budget and stick to it. It’s too easy to get caught up in the excitement of the game and spend more than you intended to. By setting a limit on how much you’re willing to spend, you can also avoid getting into financial trouble – and make more rational decisions as you play.

Steer Clear of Insurance Bets

When the dealer’s face-up card is an Ace, in some blackjack variations they might offer insurance bets to players. Insurance may seem like a good idea, but it’s not a profitable long-term strategy. In most cases, it’s better to decline insurance bets and focus on playing your hand according to the basic strategy.

Know When to Hit or Stand

One of the fundamental decisions in blackjack is whether to hit (take another card) or stand (stick with what you have). As a beginner, it’s crucial to know when to make each move. Generally, you should hit if your hand is valued at 11 or less, and you should stand if your hand is valued at 17 or more. For hands valued between 12 and 16, you should consult the basic strategy chart to determine the best move based on the dealer’s face-up card.

To Double Down or Not?

Doubling down lets you double your initial bet after receiving your first two cards and receive only one more card. It’s a powerful move that can increase your winnings, but it should be used strategically.

In general, you should double down when your hand is valued at 10 or 11, and the dealer’s face-up card is valued between 2 and 9. Again, it’s a good idea to refer to the basic strategy chart for specific doubling-down recommendations.

Be Careful When You Split Pairs

When you are dealt a pair (two cards of the same rank), you have the option to split them into two separate hands. It’s important to split pairs wisely to maximise your chances of winning.

The rules are generally… always split Aces and 8s, but avoid splitting 10s and face cards. For other pairs, check out the basic strategy.

Avoid Emotional Decisions

Blackjack can be an emotional game, especially if you experience a winning or losing streak. That’s why it’s essential to avoid making decisions based on emotions and stick to your strategy. Stay calm and focused, and never let excitement or frustration cloud your judgement.

Have Fun and Know When to Quit

Possibly the most important of all is to remember that blackjack is a game of chance – and winning can never be guaranteed. So, always have fun and enjoy the experience – whether you win or lose. If you find yourself on a losing streak or not enjoying the game, know when to quit and come back another time.

Hopefully, by following these simple blackjack strategies, beginners can increase their chances of success and simply have a much more enjoyable time at the blackjack table. Remember – start with the basic strategy chart and build up your skills and strategy over time. Then, with practice and patience, you can become a more skilled blackjack player and hopefully enjoy some big blackjack wins – good luck!