Slotegrator expands footprint in Europe and LatAm with Barbara Bang

Gaming content aggregator and provider of solutions for online casinos and sportsbooks Slotegrator has announced a new partnership via APIgrator with game developer Barbara Bang — a young but ambitious iGaming studio.

Barbara Bang was only founded in 2021, but its team consists of experienced iGaming professionals who constantly analyze data and players’ demand to focus on developing quality content. Barbara Bang regularly adds new titles to its portfolio that includes slots, table games, and instant games based on traditional classics with new mechanics and great graphics.

Among the provider’s marketing tools are free spins, jackpots, bonuses, and tournaments. The tournament prize fund is now €500,000, and Barbara Bang is ready to develop tailored tournaments for operators’ needs.

The studio is licensed by the ONJN (the Romanian National Gambling Office) and its games are certified by the Gaming Associates Europe. Thanks to HTML5 technology the games work on any device and support over 80 currencies.

‘Barbara Bang pays attention to even the smallest details and makes quality games understandable for players. Multi-platform, HTML5, mobile version and modern technologies allow its team to be on the cutting edge of modernity. Slotegrator is excited about this cooperation’, says Ayvar Gabidullin, Business Development Manager at Slotegrator.