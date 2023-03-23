Slotegrator expands into Greece, Romania, and more with 1X2 Network

Another developer with years of experience, 1X2 Network, has joined Slotegrator’s partner network. The APIgrator solution from Slotegrator allows operators to integrate over 15,000 games, and now it’s ready to add slots and other games from 1X2 Network.

1X2 Network’s portfolio currently includes more than a hundred different titles in a variety of categories. 1X2 Network’s portfolio includes a panoply of games, such as slots, poker, roulette, keno games, crash games, virtual sports, and many more, produced by the brand’s own studios: 1X2gaming, Iron Dog Studio, Leap Games, and AD LUNAM.

Slots from 1X2 Network support features such as bonus rounds, multipliers, and auto-play mode. In addition to slots, the company provides plenty of games in other categories, ranging from virtual sports games to modern arcade concepts.

1X2 Network produces an ever-evolving range of arcade and non-traditional games, such as mine games and crash games, not to mention a diverse roadmap of unique concepts for 2023 and beyond.

All games from 1X2 Network can be integrated into an online casino in a single session using our efficient APIgrator solution. More information about the partnership with 1X2 Network is available on the Slotegrator website.