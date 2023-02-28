Slotegrator expands Swedish footprint through partnership with Gaming Corps

Slotegrator, a leading aggregator and software developer for the iGaming industry, is announcing a new partnership with Gaming Corps. The studio offers high-quality, immersive games ranging from slots and table games to multiplier and mine games.

Founded in 2014, headquartered in Sweden, and working out of offices in Kyiv and Malta, Gaming Corps offers a diverse portfolio of exciting new games. After the new partnership, all of Gaming Corps’s games will now be available for single-session integration through Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

The up-and-coming developer’s game portfolio includes more than 25 games in various categories, including slots, multiplier games, mine games, and table games, so players with a range of tastes can find something to their liking. All of the developer’s games run smoothly and seamlessly on all devices because they are developed based on HTML5 technology.

The RTP of some slots reaches 96.27%, which will attract players eager for big wins. Some of the studio’s most distinct titles are its multiplier games: players bet on a moving icon, and as it goes forward and upward, the bet multiplier increases — but if the object stops moving, the player loses. Other players can bet on the same round and challenge each other, adding excitement and competition to the gameplay.

For lovers of casino classics, Gaming Corps offers digital versions of such popular games as blackjack, baccarat and roulette. The studio’s mine games are also popular; players hunt for treasure, tile by tile, across a grid, but if they uncover a mine, they lose all their winnings.

Aside from all of its readymade gaming content, Gaming Corps develops customized, branded and/or exclusive content for affiliate operators and online casinos across all of its product categories.

Gaming Corps CCO Mats Lundin had this to say about the new partnership: “Gaming Corps is excited to bring its game content to players in markets around the world by partnering with Slotegrator. Combining our youthful energy and passion for gaming with Slotegrator’s experience and network is sure to render positive results.”

More information about Gaming Corps’ titles and solutions is available on the Slotegrator website.