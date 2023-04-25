Slotegrator has been nominated for EGR Global B2B Awards 2023

It’s always exciting to be nominated for awards that recognize the companies that power the iGaming industry. This year, Slotegrator has two nominations: “Mobile gaming software supplier” and “Innovation in mobile”. The source of our recognition? Our innovative Telegram Casino solution.

The EGR B2B Awards celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry, recognizing the achievements of suppliers from across every aspect of iGaming, including betting and gaming software, payments, recruitment, safer gambling tools, IT and infrastructure, and more.

“It’s a strong sign for us that we are moving in the right direction. Developing Telegram Casino has proven to be a brilliant strategic step, because to this day, it continues to be one of our leading products in terms of demand. First released in 2013, Telegram had gained 55.2 million daily active users and 700 active users per month by 2023. The messenger is among the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps, and the most downloaded app in 20 countries. We are happy that our innovative solution has been accepted and appreciated,” said Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator.

The line of games available through Telegram Casino includes more than 15,000 titles from the industry’s leading developers. The variety of games on offer will let operators attract new player segments and maintain players’ interest with a steady stream of new options.

In 2022, Telegram Casino was also nominated for the “Industry Innovation of the Year” category at the SBC Awards.

The winners of the EGR B2B Awards will be revealed on June 8, 2023, on the grand stage of The Roundhouse in London.