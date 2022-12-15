Slotegrator has signed a partnership agreement with Boldplay

Leading iGaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator has signed a partnership deal with game distributor Boldplay, adding them to its partner network. Boldplay’s catalog is now available for integration into online casinos via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

There are more than 80 games with different gameplay mechanics and amazingly well-designed. There are many branded slots, slots with jackpots, scratch cards, table games, mini-games and many more are in development. Any player can find something to their liking and have unforgettable gameplay experiences.

All of the games presented by Boldplay are developed using advanced HTML5 technology, which guarantees excellent performance on both PCs and smartphones.

Boldplay games are certified in the UK, Malta, Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, and Portugal, as well as in other regulated markets. With the ability to select from more than 24 languages and 267 currencies, operators will be able to provide content to players around the world.

Boldplay provides an innovative back office and customer area where operators can download game documentation and certificates, use marketing tools or run demo games.

In addition, selected Boldplay games, integrated with Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution, will be paired with one of four signature jackpots. Among these are the legendary Boldplay Superpot™ and the Superpays™.

“We’re very excited to be collaborating with Slotegrator and can’t wait to showcase our exciting portfolio of games to players who aren’t yet familiar with the Boldplay brand,” CEO of Boldplay, Valli Fragoso, said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to increase our presence in the global market, while also enabling Slotegrator to carry on providing the very best in aggregated casino content to their players.”

Aivar Gabidullin, business development manager at Slotegrator, added: “Our partnership with Boldplay is a great opportunity to team up and bring out the best of each company in response to the growing demand for unique iGaming content.”