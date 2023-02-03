Slotegrator increased its total bet by 2,5 times in 2022

The year 2022 was hard, but it was also a breakthrough year for Slotegrator. The company’s provider’s network grew to 100 partners, its total bet increased by 2,5 times, demand for its innovative products (including newly released ones) remained high.

First among the company’s achievements was the new turnkey casino platform, which featured a number of updated modules and other benefits that help customers run their businesses more effectively — features they greatly appreciated.

Slotegrator’s partner network hit a benchmark 100 game providers in 2022, including innovative, boundary-pushing developers like Onlyplay, Slotmill, Spribe, JetGames, Fazi, Felix Gaming, Poker Games Soft, Superlotto, Lucky Elephant Gaming, HoGaming, Kajot Games, Turbo Games, eBET, 3 Oaks Gaming, Hölle Games, Macaw Gaming, Swint, Fugaso, Boldplay, among others.

In all, the total number of games was raised to 17,249 (including slots, live dealer games, virtual games, etc.), and the number of new customers’ projects exceeded 100.

Slotegrator also strengthened its market position. In the company’s target regions, the total bet increased significantly: by 3780% in the Balkans, by 303% in Southeast Asia, by 175% in South Asia, and by 173% in Latin America. And in regions where the company has long had a strong position, there was also growth: 120% in Africa, 70% in Western Europe, 60% in Central and Eastern Europe, and 25% in the CIS.

“Relying on analytical data, we have confidently built a development strategy for 2023 and are preparing to introduce a number of innovative products to the market,” emphasizes Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director of Slotegrator. “We will present some of them at ICE 2023 in February.”