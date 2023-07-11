Slotegrator signed a new contract with Caacon Blockchain Casino

Slotegrator is continuing to expand the scope of its collaborations: blockchain casino Caacon is now among the company’s customers.

Blockchain technology has more applications than just powering cryptocurrencies. Its capacity for fairness and transparency is perfect for online casino gaming — which is where Caacon’s casino games come into play.

Slotegrator’s new client Caacon Blockchain Casino is a gambling crypto platform designed to provide players with an immersive and thrilling experience through technologically advanced gaming. The brand offers a blockchain-based jackpot lottery with its own CAACON NFTs that can serve as items, unlock content, and grant access. There’s also a Jackpot Bot that calculates the probability of winning a jackpot.

In addition to the appealing visuals, Caacon integrates cryptocurrencies to enable fast, anonymous, and secure transactions. The casino’s main focus is on player security — it employs advanced encryption technology and security measures to protect personal information and funds.

In addition to its jackpot lottery, Caacon Blockchain Casino offers a vast selection of beautiful and engaging games, including both classics and innovative titles.

“Cryptocurrency support is essential today, and will be even more demanded in the near future — players around the world regardless of their country of residence appreciate the opportunity of anonymous and secure deposits and withdrawals — that’s why we believe that crypto casinos and games that support cryptocurrencies are on the way to success. We are looking forward to seeing Caacon Casino grow with games from our portfolio”, says Naman Bajaj, sales manager at Slotegrator.

“We believe that the future of finance lies in decentralization, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement. We wish you the best of luck and hope that you’ll join us in playing Caacon games”, says Caacon Blockchain Casino.