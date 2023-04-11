Slotegrator signs partnership agreement with Apollo Games

Leading iGaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator has partnered with Apollo Games. All of the studio’s games are available for integration via Slotegrator’s software APIgrator.

Apollo Games has been developing casino games for more than 15 years. The company’s portfolio has a variety of games in different categories, including more than 50 slots, poker, and American and European roulette. In addition, the studio creates exclusive games with unique designs and captivating soundtracks, according to the highest industry standards, using time-tested algorithms from experts with years of experience in both online and land-based sectors. The company’s goal is to bring pure pleasure to every player.

Titles from Apollo are created with HTML5 technology, which guarantees their seamless operation on both slot machines in land-based casinos and PCs or phones. Its interface is available in 20 languages, and players can deposit money using a variety of payment methods. This ensures ease of use for players around the world.

In addition to games, the company provides access to many marketing tools, such as free spins, multiple jackpots, volatility levels, and many other features.

Apollo Games has had tremendous success in Central European markets, with licenses for its games in Spain, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Greece, Bulgaria, Sweden, Croatia and Malta, with certification from independent authorized laboratories such as GLI RNG & SW, EZU, TSU.

More information about Apollo Games’ titles and solutions is available on the Slotegrator website.