Slotegrator spreads into Southeast Europe with Excellent Reel partnership



Leading iGaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator has partnered with Excellent Reel. The studio’s games are available for integration via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Excellent Reel is a major player in the Balkan market with a rich gaming portfolio. The company has several popular releases in the keno and virtual sports categories, and focuses on the wishes of end users when developing games, which undoubtedly improves their playing experience.

All of the studio’s games are developed using HTML5 technology, which ensures their smooth operation in both land-based and online formats. The mechanics of the games are based on a random number generator (RNG), certified in Serbia, additionally — it is certified for MGA, Curaçao, Romania, Bulgaria and Bosnia jurisdictions (through BMM Testlabs), which guarantees a statistically independent, random, and unpredictable result.

In addition to quality games, the studio offers exclusive solutions tailored to the individual needs of each client. The company’s support team is available around the clock, every day, providing an immediate response to any technical issues.

Each region has its own favorite games. In the Balkans, Excellent Reel’s biggest titles are e-Lucky Six and e-Greek Keno. e-Lucky Six is an electronic lottery where the numbers are generated by a random number generator, and this guarantees a fair selection of winners.e-Greek Keno is a daily lottery with draws every five minutes from 09:00 to 23:55, every day. The draws are synchronized with the Greek national lottery “OPAP Kino.”

The company is aimed at building long-term and effective relationships with partners, realizing that the company’s growth depends on the success of partners and their satisfaction with the services provided.

“We are truly excited to embark on this journey with Slotegrator,” says Ana Bjeljac, Director of Excellent Reel. “This partnership represents a significant milestone for us as we strive to redefine the iGaming landscape. By leveraging our innovative game offerings with Slotegrator’s extensive knowledge and resources, we are confident that we will deliver a captivating gaming experience that exceeds the expectations of players worldwide.”

More information about Excellent Reel’s titles and solutions is available on the Slotegrator website.