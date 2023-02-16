Slotegrator unveils an interactive world map of gambling regulations

Slotegrator’s new interactive map is already available on the company’s website. Map users are only a click away from a comprehensive drilldown of land-based and online casino gaming and sports betting regulations in every country around the world, making Slotegrator the first iGaming company to offer such a valuable interactive resource.

Covering the legal status of different forms of gambling in 197 countries and other territories, the interactive map offers a quick, top-down view of global gambling regulations (though it is not intended as legal advice).

“It’s a veritable encyclopedia of gambling market regulations. Whether you want to look up the legal status of iGaming in Peru or online sports betting in Nigeria, everything you need to know is collected in one place and instantly accessible for users from all over the world,” notes Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator. “Our team is constantly on the pulse of any changes in gambling legislation, and we understand how difficult is to search for information in different sources. That’s why we created a tool that can help not only ourselves, but also anyone who is interested in the gambling industry and has plans to open a casino online or offline”.

The key advantages of the interactive map:

Up-to-date and verified information regarding gambling regulation and legislation.

Accurate data on all countries and other territories.

Review articles with recommendations for opening both land-based and online casinos.

Analytical articles on betting.

Intuitive interface.

Regular information updates.

In addition, on the same page as the interactive map, you can request a free consultation from Slotegrator’s specialists about the details of gambling regulation in each particular country. The map is available here [https://slotegrator.pro/gambling-regulations-map/].