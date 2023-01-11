Slotegrator’s most memorable events and innovations of 2022

In 2022, Slotegrator set out to innovate, educate, and expand. With creative new solutions, an in-depth ebook, a series of YouTube videos, and a growing list of partners, it’s no wonder the company was nominated for so many awards this year.

“We are a bridge connecting different sectors of the iGaming industry, contributing to the development of the gambling ecosystem,” notes Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator. “This year we created products that helped our clients to reach a new level of development, and this is a great point of pride.”

Here are some of Slotegrator’s top accomplishments this year:

New updated turnkey casino platform . The new and updated modules of the platform meet every requirement an online casino or sportsbook could have. Among the most important new features are the Casino Builder, which allows quick and easy frontend design and alteration; the Business Intelligence module, which provides statistics and analytics from the platform; the Risk Management module, which helps prevent suspicious behaviour and fraud; the Bonus module, which allows the user to create and change bonuses and loyalty programs; and the KYC module, responsible for a fast and smooth verification process.

New ebook: The Slotegrator Guide to iGaming in Asia . As a B2B service provider and trusted partner with over 10 years of industry experience, Slotegrator knows the value of information. The Slotegrator Guide to iGaming in Asia outlines the online gambling market in 22 Asian countries, detailing each market's regulatory intricacies, gaming and payment method preferences, and cultural characteristics.

Slotegrator Academy videos on YouTube. Slotegrator Academy is a well-established educational portal for current and aspiring iGaming operators. This year, the Academy's YouTube channel launched videos covering different jurisdictions and regions, as well as instructions and recommendations about business processes, research, industry news, and monthly news from Slotegrator.

A growing base of partners. Slotegrator added a long list of names to its partner network this year, including Onlyplay, Slotmill, Spribe, JetGames, Fazi, Felix Gaming, Poker Games Soft, Superlotto, Lucky Elephant Gaming, HoGaming, Kajot Games, Turbo Games, eBET, 3 Oaks Gaming, Hölle Games, Macaw Gaming, Swint, Fugaso, Boldplay and WinSpirit.

Lithuanian certificate: 2022 saw one of the company's most popular products, the APIgrator solution, become certified by authorities in Lithuania, opening the door to the Baltic region. APIgrator enables a single-session integration of over 15,000 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer games, as well as data feeds for betting. Once integration is complete, all game updates are also available for operators. Game content from over 100 developers is available through APIgrator, and the number continues to grow.

Offline events: the shadow of COVID-19 is fading, and traditional in-person events are back. Many events took place in 2022, including some major ones — SiGMA Asia, Casino Beats Summit, Betting on Sports Europe, SiGMA CIS, SBC Barcelona, and iGamingNext Malta, iGB Live!, and SiGMA Malta. At each of the events, the Slotegrator team presented their innovative solutions and met with current and potential clients and partners.

Recognition: this year the company was nominated for various awards, including "Platform of the Year" at the SiGMA World Gaming Festival, "Industry Innovation of the Year" category at the SBC Awards for Telegram Casino, "Best Aggregator" by SiGMA / AIBC / AGS Awards Balkans 2022 for our APIgrator game integration solution, and "Best auxiliary iGaming service provider in CEE 2022" by CEEG Awards 2022.

In 2023, the Slotegrator team will strive to surprise the market with new solutions and ideas. “The business we love allows us to solve complex challenges and create new products that become innovative for the gambling market,” emphasises Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator.