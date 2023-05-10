Slotegrator’s world tour continues as the company presents its solutions in five countries in May

Slotegrator has already spent 2023 introducing its solutions to audiences around the world at events in Kenya, India, the UAE, the Philippines, Colombia, South Africa, and the UK. In May, Slotegrator is going to present its turnkey online casino and Telegram Casino solutions in five more countries: Latvia, Romania, Malta, Serbia, and Cyprus.

The first stop will be in Riga, Latvia, at the MARE BALTICUM Gaming Summit on 16-17 May. The agenda is filled with the most popular topics in the gambling industry: blockchain, artificial intelligence, fintech, fashiontech, virtual reality, mobility, Web3, NFTs, and virtual asset service providers, as well as iGaming, eSports, climate change, ESG, and responsible gaming. Experts will also share their views about the situation in the gambling industry in the Baltic, Nordic, and German-speaking (D-A-CH) regions.

On 18 May, shortly after the Latvian Summit, Slotegrator’s team of experts are attending SiGMA iGathering Cyprus. This event presents the ideal opportunity to network and make connections in a cordial environment.

The third stop on the tour is Bucharest, Romania, for the 11th edition of the Central European Gambling Summit – CEGS23. It will take place on May 23-24, at the well-known Magic Place Grant event hall. CEGS23 will focus on both the online and land-based gambling industries. The event will be accompanied by a strictly B2B boutique-style exhibition for the entire duration of the two days, but also by a huge party that will take place on the first evening.

On 23-25 May, all the industry’s most prominent leaders, creative geniuses, and tech-savvy masterminds will be at the InterContinental Hotel in Malta, the hub of iGaming, for the fifth edition of the renowned CasinoBeats Summit. Key topics in the agenda are about integrating emerging technologies, game mathematics & player psychology, emerging markets like Africa, Japan, LatAm etc.

The final event, on 30-31 May, is Belgrade Future Gaming. There will be discussions about global trends and opportunities to acquire state-of-the-art equipment, software support, and accompanying services. The first event was held in 2007, as a unique opportunity for the manufacturers of gambling machines, software and accessories to present their products for the first time in Southeastern Europe.

“Each market has its own inquiries and specific demand characteristics. Our team understands it, and we are ready to tailor solutions upon each request. Our business trips help us to understand more and more. We are presenting our modern solutions – Telegram Casino and online platform – in each of those locations. We guarantee that each of them can be adopted and become a driver for business development”, says Yana Khaidukova, Managing Director at Slotegrator.