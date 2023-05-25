Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse to swing into Free Fire this June

Cairo, Egypt – 25 May 2023 – Garena has announced an upcoming crossover between Free Fire and Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse, set to excite and unite fans of the popular battle royale and well-loved superhero franchise through a series of co-branded content. Starting Jun 2, players will be treated to in-game limited edition souvenirs, a Spider-Verse character card collection event, and a time-limited map inspired by the film’s characters. Fans and players from both communities can also look forward to the global release of Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse on Jun 2, and catch a glimpse of Free Fire easter eggs hidden within the film.

“Spider-Man™ is one of the world’s most iconic superhero IPs, and it has amassed a large community of fans — our global pool of players included,” said Harold Teo, Free Fire producer at Garena. “We are extremely excited to be working on this collaboration that will bring a unique experience to fans and players alike.”

“With a global community that reaches to all sides of the world, this collaboration with Garena and Free Fire will give Spider-Verse fans as well as players a distinct and fun way to interact with their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man™,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Management and Head of Location Based Entertainment, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The crossover project will introduce the film’s three main characters — Spider-Man™ Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099 — into Free Fire alongside favorite Free Fire characters Kelly, Shirou, and Maxim. As the movie characters venture through the Free Fire universe with their newfound friends, they bring the spirit of courage and unity to survivors in Free Fire, encouraging them to unleash the superhero within and write their own stories.

Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse will set foot in Free Fire starting May 31, first with reskins of the airplane and billboards, on top of an in-game screening of the film trailer. All players can also redeem free Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse themed souvenirs, including a Spider-Sense Emote and a backpack for login reward that will be released at the peak of the campaign on Jun 9 – 10.

Between Jun 2 and 18, players can take part in a themed card collection event, ENTER THE SPIDER-VERSE, and stand to walk away with a Spider-Verse backpack, pet skin, and emote. To win, players will have to accumulate certain sets of cards featuring characters from Free Fire and the movie. In the time-limited “Spider-Verse” Parkour mode launching on Jun 9, players can also find themselves slipping on spider suits and firing web shooters at fellow players against the backdrop of the modern city inspired by the film setting.

To commemorate the special partnership, Free Fire will be rolling out a series of remix videos and themed assets showcasing the different sides of Spider-Man™ Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen Stacy, and Spider-Man 2099, as they embark on their respective journeys in the Free Fire universe. Eagle-eyed fans can also catch a sneak peek of Free Fire in the film that will be released globally starting Jun 2, which will feature several elements from the game, such as the iconic Free Fire Legendary Cobra backpack.

