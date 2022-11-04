Sumo India to Participate in Epic Games Talk at IGDC 2022

4, November 2022, SUMO Digital, a British video game developer company is going to participate in EPIC GAMES TALK AT IGDC 2022. Attendees at this year’s India Game Developers Conference are invited to attend an insightful talk being hosted by Epic Games, which will feature Sumo Digital India’s very own Technical Manager, Ganesh Chaudhari.

Ganesh will appear alongside other industry tech experts to discuss in detail how Sumo India’s studios are extending and harnessing Unreal Engine towards creating games, targeting particular or multiple platforms, and looking at the creator tools at the studio’s disposal.

The three-day conference, which will be held at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre from 3-5th November, is expected to have over 5,000 people visit – with 50+ expo stalls and over 30 investors and publishers waiting to greet them.

Sumo India will have its own stand at the expo, where attendees will be able to come and talk to people from the studio, as well as take part in a Team Sonic Racing competition with a Nintendo Switch Lite, gaming headphones, and an Amazon gift card up for grabs.