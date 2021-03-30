Teams ‘Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions’ lifts 6th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2021 Trophy

In an action-packed finale today, Teams Wheelers XI, Silent Heroes and Visions from wheel chair, deaf and blind categories respectivelyemerged victorious and lifted the 6th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2021 trophy. Supported by Usha International, India’s leading consumer durables company, this sporting tournament was organized by the Deaf Cricket Federation, Punjab affiliated to All India Cricket Association of the Deaf.

Category Man of the Match

Wheelchair Aftab

Blind Suraj

Deaf Manu

In the finale played earlier today, under the wheel chair category, Wheelers XI won the toss and chose to bat against Satluj XI. The Wheelers XI played a fabulous innings of 140 runs in 10.1 overs and won against Satluj by9 wickets. Under the deaf category, the match was between Jhelum XI and Silent Heroes, where Jhelum XI decided to bat. Silent Heroes scored 64 runs in 6 overs and won by 8 wickets. Additionally, under the blind category, the match was between Visions and Tiger Eyes, where Visions took 154 runs in 10 overs for 2 wickets, won the match by 32 runs. Shri K.K. Yadav, Secretary Sports graced the closing ceremony as chief guests and gave away the prizes.

The 6th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2021 was a 3-day tournament, played from 25thto 27th March 2021. In its 6thedition, the league includedparticipation from 4 wheel chair cricket teams, 4 visually impaired teams along with 4 hearing impaired cricket teams across 172states.

Addressing the audience at the closing ceremony, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations at Usha International said, “There may be just one team taking home the trophy, but to me, every player who participated in this tournament is a winner. Their sportsmanship reflects their tenacity, hardwork, discipline, and enthusiasm, and is truly inspirational. Supporting events like the Divyang Cricket Leaguegives us an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to promote talent inculcating a healthy and active lifestyle, and aligns perfectly with the Usha brand ethos of ‘play’.”

Shri KK Yadav, Secretary Sports, Chandigarh,Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, said, “To see such spirit and skill amongst the players is extremely heartening as is the growing participation. It is heartening to see companies like Usha step forward and support events like this helping create an enabling and inclusive platform which I am optimistic will see increasing participation going forward. Every player in this league is a winner and I congratulate each and every one who has worked hard to make this league successful – the organizers, the players, their coaches, and the sponsors.”

Twelve teams participated in the 6th Usha Divyang Cricket League 2021 comprising Wheelchair Cricketers, Blind Cricketers and Deaf Cricketers – Silent Heroes, Chenab XI, Jhelum XI, Satluj XI, Ravi XI, Beas XI, Special Lions, Tiger Eyes, Visions, Punjab Heroes, DCF XI, and Wheelers XI.Many of the participating players have also represented India as a part of the Indian Deaf cricket team and various other international tournaments.