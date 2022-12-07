The 7 Best Progressive Slots in Non GamStop Casinos

Millionaire at the touch of a button? Progressive jackpot slots make you dream of a financial hit. Progressive jackpot games are slots where the jackpot is wagered in a playful way. Part of each player’s bet goes straight into the pot, until it actually falls. The highest online jackpot at non GamStop casinos went to a 49-year-old Belgian player. Won a Mega Moolah Jackpot of at least €19,430,723.60 in April 2021. The best game is a matter of taste, but in general Mega Moolah is seen as ‘the mother of all progressive jackpot slots’ at Justuk.club non GamStop casinos.

Get to know the best jackpot casino slots in the UK and also learn everything about the lucrative phenomenon of ‘progressive jackpot slots’.

Top 10 Progressive Jackpot Slots in the UK

Every player who visits a non GamStop casino sometimes secretly dreams of hitting the jackpot. Win an amount that will turn your life upside down. This is possible on online slots with a progressive jackpot.

To help you on your way, we have captured the best progressive jackpot slots in the UK in a handy overview below. This way you can immediately look for that lucrative top prize, although do so responsibly.

Note: this list only includes slots that can actually be played at legal gambling sites in the UK. That’s why classics like Hall of Gods , Joker Millions and Arabian Nights are (for now) missing!

1. Mega Moolah (Microgaming) | +€19,430,723 Jackpot

Mega Moolah is ‘the mother of all progressive jackpot slots’. In fact, it is still in the Guinness World Records book as the largest online jackpot ever, although that has now been overtaken by time.

In this Microgaming slot machine you go on a lucrative safari in sunny Africa, where at any moment – out of nowhere – the Mega Moolah Bonus Wheel can appear. Once this happens, spin your way to the Mega Jackpot, the best of four progressive jackpots (Mini, Minor, Major, Mega).

The Mega Moolah jackpot was originally only found on the title of the same name, but is now also available on many other online jackpot slots from Microgaming. On one of these, a lucky Fleming won the record amount of €19,430,723 in 2021. This makes him one of the dozens who have become millionaires – whether directly or not – with Mega Moolah!

2. Mega Fortune | +€17,860,868 Jackpot

Mega Fortune is the absolute number one among NetEnt’s progressive jackpot slots. It is a simple yet entertaining slot based on the glitz and glamor of a millionaire life.

The slot machine not only makes you dream of a fortune, but also immediately shows what awaits you if your life changes in one fell swoop, like the Finn who won no less than €17,860,868 in 2013. It is already gold and luxury that glitters on the five reels of the jackpot slot with all kinds of luxurious status symbols: from limousines to expensive cognac and Cuban cigars.

If you score three bonus symbols during the base game, you have the chance to make this luxurious life a reality. You then activate the bonus game, in which you have to spin a wheel. The goal here is to work your way to the center of the wheel, as that’s where the main prize ( Mega Jackpot ) awaits.

3. Age of the Gods | +€984,763

Of course, the showpiece of Playtech cannot be missed in this top list.

Age of the Gods, like Mega Moolah, is the namesake of a well-known progressive jackpot (Age of the Gods Ultimate Power Jackpot) and the first name in a series of network mythology-inspired slots and games.

In the best-known title of the bunch you have to deal with a decent RTP and a lot of attractive features, such as various divine spins.

Still, it’s all about the jackpot game, which falls completely randomly and in which you have to search for three identical coins for one of the four online jackpots: Power, Extra Power, Super Power, Ultimate Power.

It is true that, unlike other progressive jackpot slots in this top 10, your bet can affect your chances of winning. The higher the stake, the more chance you have of winning the jackpot game.

4. Mega Fortune Dreams | €5,505,845+ Jackpot

Mega Fortune Dreams is the successful successor to Mega Fortune, in which the NetEnt team makes players dream again of a progressive jackpot and the luxurious life that can result.

This jackpot casino slot plays almost the same as the original, with the difference that the playing field is somewhat smaller (20 instead of 25 reels) and the maximum payout is larger (8,400x instead of 2,162x the bet). The latter is, of course, calculated without the exorbitant main prize that can run into the millions.

The lucky one who lands three bonus symbols in the base game may attempt to spin to the center of a bonus wheel, where the Mega Jackpot of at least €3,750,000 awaits.

5. King Kong Cash Jackpot King | +€4,623,276 Jackpot

Blueprint Gaming also has its own network of progressive jackpot slots: Jackpot King. The well-known title King Kong Cash is one of them.

This wildly fun jackpot casino slot may be all about the jackpot game, but it also offers a lot of action in the base game. The sleeping monkey king can wake up at any moment to surprise you with wilds or other win boosters.

The big money can of course be earned in the jackpot game, which can be activated by spinning 5 Jackpot King Deluxe symbols.

Then it is important to conjure as many gold crowns as possible on the reels in the bonus game, because with at least 15 symbols you can unlock the bonus wheel which offer lucrative multipliers and the main prize. Will you become the next Jackpot King?