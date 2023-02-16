The conclusion of the first official Free Fire tournaments in 2023 with USD $6,000 prize pool

Cairo, Egypt – 16 February 2023 – Garena has launched its first significant Free Fire tournament for 2023, called “Free Fire MEA All Stars,” offering new and aspiring pro-players a chance to enter the competitive esports world. The tournament attracted thousands of registrations from teams across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and took a place from 18th January to 11th February 2023, from the 144 top teams in the group qualifier stage, 36 are from Egypt.

The tournament, with a shared prize pool of USD $6,000 and 1 million in-game diamonds, is part of Garena’s efforts to support the growth of esports in the region. Moreover, the top 6 teams from the tournament will compete in “Free Fire MEA Super Star,” a professional team tier tournament happening from 18th February to 18th March 2023,which also will see an Egyptian team battling for the slot in the grand final on 18th March.

STARS~DZ team expressed excitement at winning the “Free Fire MEA All-Stars” title, commenting: “We are excited just to be part of Free Fire MEA All Stars, but winning the tournament gave us the motivation and determination to enter the professional esports world. We can’t wait to join the other teams for the Free Fire MEA Super Star tournament this weekend, and we are now preparing our minds and bodies to be able to give the expected performance after this win.”

The final battle saw 12 competing teams hailing from different parts of the MEA region. The teams include ULTRAMAN from Morocco and STARS-DZ and NITRO.st from Algeria. Additionally, team LEGEN..MAX and DREAM T1 has team members coming from Egypt, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. The top 6 teams advance directly to the Free Fire Super Star, competing against the top 18 teams from the previous Free Fire Arab League Season 6.

The Free Fire Middle East and North Africa All-Stars tournament marks the start of a series of events for the esports community. Both professional and casual players can join the big leagues and even represent their countries in future esports tournaments. All fans can witness the terrific gameplay every weekend on the official Garena Free Fire MEA Youtube channel.

