The ‘Diamond Edition’ of the gaming festival comes to an end at Deltin Royale, with the winners taking home High-Priced Diamond Accessories

India, June 21st, 2022: India’s premium luxury gaming and entertainment brand ‘Deltin’, owned by Delta Corp Ltd., concluded the ‘Diamond Edition’ of the gaming festival at Deltin Royale, Goa. The event was a wonderful mix of casino gaming, diamond studded prizes, loads of glitz & glamour with world-class entertainment and a lot more.

The event began on June 16th with exciting vigor as the spirit of the guests was palpable. The grand finale of the event was held on June 19th, 2022, where the versatile Bollywood actress Warina Hussain graced the occasion and gave away handsome and exclusive prizes to the winners like a high-priced diamond studded watch, diamond ring and diamond bracelets.

Speaking on the successful completion of the event, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO of Deltin said, “We are pleased to provide our guests with these unique opportunities to win luxurious prizes through events like these. Like all other events, this one too has been filled with exciting games, delectable cuisines, enthralling performances and precious & coveted moments.

We would like to congratulate the winners and thank all of our supporters who made it for this event. At Deltin, we will continue to curate and expound on more such events to keep our guests entertained and give them something to look forward to.”

Deltin Royale is known for its signature experiences, which are an intriguing mix of thrills, live entertainment, and luxury gaming, with best-in-class safety protocol ‘BestAssured’ in place and adherence to all hygiene guidelines, Deltin Royale ensured a seamless and anxiety-free experience for all of the guests.