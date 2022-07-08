The Law of Large Numbers and How Does it Apply to Gambling

The law of large numbers has been around for centuries now. It was introduced in the 17th century by Jacob Bernoulli. It is part of the probability theory that shows the result of performing the same experiment, like flipping a coin, a large number of times, is close to the expected value. In this article, we will discuss the law of large numbers and how it applies to gambling.

What is the Law of Large Numbers

The law of large numbers explains the result of repeating the same experiment many times. It states that on repeating an experiment independently a large number of times, the average of the results is pretty close to the expected value. With the increase in the number of experiments, the actual results ratio will converge on the theoretical ratio of outcomes. This phenomenon you can face in gambling business, especially in $5 minimum deposit casino in Canada. The simplest example to explain the law of large numbers is flipping a coin. Flipping a coin has two possible outcomes – either heads or tails, so theoretically, there is a 50% probability of both outcomes. Now, if you flip the coin ten times, you will find that the results are not precisely 50%. However, if you flip the coin 1000 times, the outcome will be much closer to 50%. So, it means the larger time you flip the coin, the closer the results are to the average of 50% for heads or tails.

Law of Large Number in Gambling

The law of large numbers can be useful in anticipating the outcome of casino games of chance. For example, in French and European Roulette, there are 37 pockets – 18 black, 18 red, and a single zero. There are 48.65% of the ball landing on red or black. However, spinning the wheel 10 times won’t produce an exact 48.65% winning ratio; the results will vary for such a small sample size. The longer you play, the more chances you will come close to the RTP advertised by the casino. The law of large numbers predicts the outcomes of thousands of spins, but the short-term outcomes can swing either way. This is the main reason players can win, as players can get lucky and win.

Each casino game has a house edge that represents the average loss of the players over the initial bet. Over a longer period of time, the house edge will increase the casino’s profit margin exponentially. So, it is advisable to play casino games at the best casinos that offer high RTP and low house edge. Casinosterson lists the best online casinos in Canada to play real money casino games. All the casinos listed on the website are selected after adhering to certain criteria. As a result, all the listed casinos are legit, safe, secure, and offer an exciting gambling environment.

Gambler’s Fallacy

Gambler’s Fallacy is a misconception where gamblers think that in a repetitive random event like a roulette spin or winning numbers in a lottery, the next outcome depends on the previous outcome. The gambler’s fallacy can make the gamblers believe that if the coin has landed on heads thrice in a row, it will likely land on tails on the next turn. But it is not the case, as each outcome is independent of the previous outcome.

In 1913, the black came up simultaneously 26 times on a roulette table in a Monte Carlo casino. After the 15th black, players started placing bets on red assuming the chances of a black number coming up again were very few, thereby forgetting that the next outcome does not depend on the previous outcome. For this very reason, the gambler’s fallacy is also known as the Monte Carlo fallacy.

Even the most experienced players have suffered gambling losses when they miss the concept of large numbers and commit the gambler’s fallacy. The best way to avoid committing the gambler’s fallacy is to remember the law of larger numbers; every round is a new round that does not depend on the outcome of the previous rounds.

Things to Keep in Mind Regarding the Law of Large Numbers in Gambling

There are a few things players must keep in mind regarding the law of large numbers.

Size Matters: The law of large numbers applies to very large samples. So, you should not expect it to be true for a 15-20 roulette spins sample.

The law of large numbers applies to very large samples. So, you should not expect it to be true for a 15-20 roulette spins sample. Deviations are Possible: It is possible to have simultaneous results of one type. So, don’t be surprised with a streak of the same result.

It is possible to have simultaneous results of one type. So, don’t be surprised with a streak of the same result. Probability Is Not an Obligation: The probability of the outcome does not mean an even distribution of results over time as the short-term results always vary.

The probability of the outcome does not mean an even distribution of results over time as the short-term results always vary. Remember Independence: The outcome of the next spin is independent of the result of previous spins. So, you should not base your expectations on the past results.

You can avoid common gambling mistakes by remembering these guidelines. Always keep in mind that no matter which casino game you play, the outcomes are random.

Conclusion

The law of large numbers is applicable in many situations, and gambling is one of them. It assures effective long-term results when applied properly. Gamblers should keep certain points in mind regarding the law of large numbers to win big and stay away from committing the gambler’s fallacy.