The most popular innovations in the gambling industry: Slotegrator shares its rating

Businesses in every industry need to embrace new technologies like AI if they want to stay competitive. Slotegrator experts rate innovations in the gambling industry.

Every day there’s a new headline about how AI, NFTs, Web3, the Metaverse, and ChatGPT are going to fundamentally change our lives. Whether you love them or fear them, learning to use them is fast becoming a necessity.

A new survey from the World Economic Forum found that 60% of people around the world expect that products and services using AI will profoundly change their daily life in the next 3-5 years.

AI-powered Midjourney is a powerful tool for art and design; ChatGPT has obviously been making waves since its release in November of last year. Let’s look through the most popular technologies

in the gambling sphere.

1) Artificial intelligence (AI) has made unbelievable advances and has a dazzling array of uses. Online casino platforms use AI for data collection, handling player support through chat bots, and automating many of the casino’s daily processes. Grand View Research estimated the global AI market was valued at $62.35 billion in 2020, and it is predicted that this would rise to more than $930 billion by 2028.

2) NFT casinos also appeal to a wide audience: NFTs can be used as in-game tokens and to place deposits, but they can also be a reward in themselves; younger generations will play because besides the traditional motives to gamble, they’re very interested in collecting digital assets. You can read more about NFTs here.

3) ChatGPT presents some amazing opportunities: it can analyze large amounts of data in real time to provide bettors with up-to-date information and insights about teams, players, and events. ChatGPT can learn a bettor’s preferences, betting history, and other factors to provide personalized betting recommendations that are tailored to the bettor’s individual needs. It can also provide bettors with betting strategies and tips that are based on historical data, trends, and other factors, as well as monitoring odds and lines from multiple sportsbooks in real time to identify the best betting opportunities for bettors. To learn more about ChatGPT in the gambling industry, read here.

4) Metaverse casinos allow operators to create a full virtual life for players, who can participate in any game they want — poker, roulette, baccarat etc. — create an avatar, and — most importantly — visit any casino in the world and enjoy its unique atmosphere without leaving their homes.

Different markets embrace these technologies at their own pace, but the European market is the most open for adopting technologies, and the next is Canadian and Asian markets. LatAm and African markets are now focused on the mobile penetration and expansion of the internet; AI, the Metaverse, and others are the next level of embracing innovations for these countries.

“In the next two years, the gambling industry will develop AI and Metaverse technologies. The former helps to improve customer service and analyze the maximum number of users, as well as having other Big Data applications. The second – Metaverse – helps to create an immersive atmosphere and enhance customer experience. The gambling industry should engage players with exciting and emotional experiences, and new tech can help operators do that,” says Ayvar Gabidullin, Business Development Manager at Slotegrator.