The Rise of Crash Games: Are They the Future of Online Gambling?

For the last few years any new market report on Indian online gaming has been all about growth and potential.

In one of the latest studies, Mordor Intelligence forecasts a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 22.65% for the country’s online gaming market for the next five years.

Estimates by Lumikai go even higher and project a CAGR of 27%, from a size of $2.6Bn in FY22, to $8.6Bn in FY27.

The Indian online casinos market in particular is expected to be growing at a CAGR of 7.87% and reach $1.11Bn in GGR (gross gaming revenue) within the same timeframe, moving faster than the global CAGR of 7.42%, according to Statista data.

On this background of enthusiasm and “sunrise industry” talk, one perfectly new type of casino entertainment called “crash games” displayed such growth in popularity and market volumes that made all other online gaming subverticals look stalled.

Exploring the Popularity of Crash Games: What Does the Data Say?

The studio that makes some of today’s biggest crash game hits like Aviator, Mines, and Plinko – Spribe, registered a growth in unique user shares north of 450% just for the first 10 months of 2022 and rose from 0.44% to 2.43%, a report by SevenJackpots dedicated to the rise of crash games reveals.

The month of August alone brought a 194% spike in unique users MoM (month-on-month) compared to July 2022.

By the end of the period, titles by the emerging studio had contributed 7.53% of the active users and 0.87% of the turnovers, registering growths of 66.68% and 44.2% respectively when comparing Jan-Oct to Aug-Oct.

Delivering such performance, even though the financial contribution doesn’t seem much at a first glance, is truly impressive for a completely novel type of games competing with over 5,500 individual traditional casino game titles including roulette, blackjack and baccarat.

How Crash Games аre Changing the Online Gambling Landscape

Modern online casino entertainment is heavily dominated by live games and altogether immersive content, often enhanced by advanced tech features such as AR (augmented reality) and dynamic multi-camera visual setups.

Crash games are nothing like that – they are extremely simple, both in terms of design and gameplay.

The origin of these innovative games is also quite different: they don’t come from brick-and-mortar casinos like most of the classic games, nor from the TV screen which created game shows.

Cash or crash games, as they are sometimes called, appeared in the realm of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and spent the first few years of their existence in crypto casinos.

It is only later that they moved on to “mainstream” online casinos and started their rise in mass popularity at an unparalleled pace.

The provably fair technology employed by crash games for generating outcomes is comfortable for young generations who are familiar with the workings of crypto and this gives the opportunity to the online casino industry to explore new marketing horizons and sources of revenue.

The Thrill of the Crash: Why Players Can’t Get Enough of this New Gaming Trend

Despite their simplicity and light device resource and data usage load, cash or crash games have no shortage of excitement and thrill to offer to players.

The gameplay revolves around a rapidly rising bet multiplier that can reach huge payouts or crash suddenly before you cash out your bet and lose it.

The high volatility, the risk resembling binary trade, and the possibility for earning juicy rewards have proven appealing to many, both among regular online casino players and newcomers, effectively expanding the industry’s user base.

Cash or crash game rules are so simple and easy to understand that they don’t create any learning curve barrier and anyone can enjoy them from the start.

Moreover, they provide all the opportunities for social interaction that heavier games give with their live chat and live leaderboard features.

Can Crash Games Continue to Grow in Popularity? Examining the Future of Online Gaming.

All these factors contribute to the appeal of the new casino gaming trend and create a strong and rising player demand that online casinos have learned to harness.

Crash games are here to stay and the massive growth trajectories revealed by the SevenJackpots data testifies to their market star potential.

On the one hand, crash games allow online casinos to reach new players, and on the other hand, the expanding industry makes these games available to expanding audiences, creating expectations that more and more people will get to discover these games and start playing them.