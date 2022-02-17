The skill-based gaming App Quizbee added manifolds users in the last quarter

New Delhi, 17th February 22: The pandemic has seen the online gaming industry going beyond the obvious source of entertainment and emerging as one of the best sources to learn and upgrade knowledge through fun playing games, especially among the youngsters.

x

Seeing this tangible shift in the gaming industry, the new players in the market are entering with innovative ways and methods to keep the audience glued along with upgrading their knowledge skills on various subjects. Looking at which the emerging two Bihari technocrats, Amit Khaitan & Abhinav Anand revolutionized the online gaming space and launched Quizbee, where the players can win real-time money while engaging them in information-based sessions in their leisure time

Seed Funded by the Kanodia Group, Quizbee offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a chance to win real money. Quiz bee provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, puzzles, etc. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs 1 lakh by playing challenges regularly. Quiz bee added many folds, new users, during the last quarter and saw a 150 per cent spike in the application downloads

“We are elated with the response that we are getting on our application especially in the last quarter. We saw a straight growth of over 150 percent in our application downloads, which is prompting us to make further enhancements to the application. There is no doubt that Quizbee is becoming a fun way for users to gain expert knowledge through our category sections. We are seeing active participation and we are glad to see how users are devoting their extra time to our knowledge-based & other theme-based gaming while winning favourable cash prizes” says Mr. Amit Khaitan, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt Ltd. x

Recently we have made changes in the application to ensure MTM attacks are disabled. Along with that, we have added more security at the server level to reduce the threat of DDOS attacks.

“Our users’ safety is our priority therefore we shall keep working on making the application more secure for them” He added