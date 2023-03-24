The solid Darijo Srna

Darijo Srna is a former professional football player who was born on May 1, 1982, in Metković, Croatia. Kabaddi also features plenty of successful athletes, and you can make a 1xBet kabaddi bet now on them.

He is widely regarded as one of the best Croatian footballers of all time, having captained the Croatian national team for many years and made over 130 appearances for his country.

Srna began his career with Hajduk Split, one of the most successful clubs in Croatian football history.

He made his debut for the club in 1999 at the age of 17 and quickly established himself as one of their key players. He played for Hajduk Split for five seasons, during which time he won two league titles and one Croatian Cup.

Moving to Ukraine

In 2003, Srna moved to Shakhtar Donetsk, a Ukrainian club, where he would go on to spend the majority of his career.

He played for Shakhtar for 15 seasons, during which time he won numerous titles. Some of them include:

the Ukrainian Premier League;

the Ukrainian Cup;

and even a UEFA Cup.

Srna was a key player for Shakhtar during this period, playing as a right-back and earning a reputation as one of the best attacking full-backs in the world.

A fundamental player for his national team

Srna also had a successful international career, making his debut for the Croatian national team in 2002. He went on to play for his country in three European Championships and two World Cups, captaining the team for many of these tournaments.

He retired from international football in 2016, having made 134 appearances for his country and scored 22 goals.

Off the pitch, Srna was known for his professionalism and leadership, both on and off the field. He was respected by his teammates and opponents alike, and was widely regarded as one of the best ambassadors for Croatian football.