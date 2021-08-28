Things you should know about fantasy sports

Who hasn’t dreamt of assembling their own sports team or having the power to draft players of their choice? Well, fantasy sports platforms give you the ability to do just that. As the world around us goes digital, fantasy sports are becoming increasingly popular among sports enthusiasts. But, why are fantasy sports so popular? The short answer could be that it offers us a way to go beyond watching a sport like cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, etc. Through fantasy sports, we can immerse ourselves in the game and test the knowledge and skills we possess in a particular sport. What’s more, even if you don’t have expert skills or knowledge, fantasy sports offer a way to develop said skills.

So, without further ado, here are some facts that you probably didn’t know about fantasy sports:

The industry is booming

In fact, the Indian fantasy sports market is set to grow to $3.7 billion by 2024. Over the past decade, the country’s fantasy sports market has grown by 700%, witnessing a 2,500% spike in the total number of fantasy sports users. With so many people turning to fantasy sports, one can safely say that the industry will continue to grow in years to come.

It’s legal

Since fantasy sports are based on skills and not luck, it’s not betting. That makes it completely legal. Also, unlike betting, it offers players a real chance at winning. Players select their team based on research, skills, and personal insights, leaving very little to chance.

Higher likelihood of winning

Choosing the right website or app to play is the key. A fantasy sports platform that is credible and reliable can offer you genuine chances of winning. Plus, said platforms offer a real way to sharpen your skills, further increasing your chances of playing to win.

Improves various skills

Apart from being a ton of fun, fantasy sports also improve skills like statistical skills, analytical skills, research skills, decision making, etc. Since fantasy sports involve more facts than fiction, one spends a lot of time unintentionally developing numerous skills while trying to figure out which players to draft and so on.

A lot to choose from

Certain fantasy sports platforms offer various sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, etc. That’s not all, they even offer users the opportunity to test their skills in various leagues like Dhaka Premier Division T20 League, European T10, Caribbean domestic tour, etc.

All in all, fantasy sports offer users a world of excitement. Hence, it’s vital to choose an exceptionally user-friendly platform. You can even look for platforms that are backed by sports professionals, as it adds to the platform’s credibility. Besides increasing your knowledge and skill of sporting events like cricket, football, etc., the right platform could also offer you a chance to play and win various leagues or contests. So, start today, assemble your team and let the games begin.