Top 5 gaming apps that help one build a skill

If you are a fan of Sports and Esports, you are at the right place to learn how to explore your passion and build your skills. The gaming industry has grown tremendously post-2020. And fantasy platforms are among the most significant growth drivers of online gaming in India. So, if you are looking to develop your gaming skills, you should take a look at these top platforms:

Dream 11 – Dream11 offers users the ability to play various fantasy sports like cricket, football, hockey, basketball, and kabaddi. The platform achieved a major milestone in April 2019 by being the first Indian gaming company to become a unicorn. In terms of Mega Contests, there is no platform even close to the size of Guaranteed Pool of Money as compared to Dream11.

Gamezy – As the most innovative cricket app in the market, Gamezy offers an extremely user-friendly interface with multiple game options. For instance, it allows users to play in eight different languages. The platform also offers various gameplay modes like live fantasy or 2nd Innings. The various contests and features make Gamezy fun and exciting. Plus, it determines how vast one’s knowledge of cricket or football truly is.

Fantasy Akhada – The emergence of fantasy sports platforms is a boon for sports fans in India. Among several fantasy sports platforms in the country, Fantasy Akhada is rapidly gaining popularity among users. Backed by Harsha Bhogle, Fantasy Akhada is India’s fastest-growing Fantasy Sports Platform. Fantasy Akhada is exceptionally user-friendly. Gamers/sports enthusiasts can now play online cricket, football, or other sports on such platforms. Besides increasing the popularity of sporting events like cricket and football, it also offers a fair chance to win interesting contests.

What’s more, the ease with which Fantasy Akhada can be used by the participants and its excellent customer service makes it an obvious choice for online gamers. In addition, one of the best impacts of fantasy sports on the users is the skills developed/learned through it. It would be fair to say that fantasy sports are skill-based gaming options, and the participants need to understand the sport, assess the sportsmen, etc., to obtain the desired outcome.

MPL – With over 40 games available on the platform, Mobile Premier League (MPL) is an online gaming platform that has a game for everyone. The abundance of games on the platform includes carrom, fantasy sports, chess, rummy, quiz, Fruit Chop, 8-ball 3D Pool, and many more. Users can play and win real cash and other prizes via these mobile games.

Paytm First Game – Powered by Paytm, the Paytm First Games platform offers a variety of games such as fantasy sports, horse racing, rummy, and more. The First Games app also offers users an opportunity to win up to INR 10 Crore every day. So, use your skills and create a fantasy team for premier cricket leagues and matches around the world. Also, creating your fantasy premier league allows you to win Paytm cash and other rewards. Users can even play for free this premier league cricket season.