Top 5 NFT games to watch out for in 2023

Gaming has undergone numerous definitional changes over the years. It has managed to rule the entire world through exponential growth. With the recent surge in the popularity of NFT games and the influx of numerous new competitors into this market, we are experiencing yet another change. The top 5 nft games to watch out in 2023 are as follows:

RADDX Racing Metaverse– This is a Web2 game that Jump.trade, one of Asia’s expanding sports and gaming NFT marketplaces, has converted into a Web3 game. The RADDX metaverse racing game offers a variety of racing nfts with various capabilities that let players race their virtual collectibles, take part in challenges, and earn money while they play. Meta Cricket League– This game is essentially based on cricket, and players can purchase as many characters and bats as they want—the absolute minimum is one bowler and one batsman. They require at least that much to play the game, which is the reason for this. Both the characters and the bats are divided into different categories, and as the tier rises, so does the value. Users can earn money by playing and obtaining Jt points, which they can then use to level up their characters. Gods Unchained– Gods Unchained is a free blockchain-based collectible card game where the focus is on skill and strategy. The users are given the opportunity to make money, which they can then withdraw in real money. With its captivating gameplay and extremely attractive cards, GODs is undoubtedly a game to keep an eye out for in 2023. Axie Infinity– In the blockchain-based, play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, players can engage in combat, breed, and trade with adorable, vibrant creatures called Axies, each of which has its own special skills and traits. Then, using their Axies, players can engage in PvP combat or adventure mode battles with other players to gain rewards and experience points. Battle mechanics in the game are similar to those in turn-based RPGs, where players can select from a variety of options like attacking, defending, or using special abilities. CryptoKitties– On the Ethereumblockchain, the popular NFT game known as CryptoKitties allows players to purchase, breed, and exchange virtual cats. Each cat has its own distinct NFT that is stored on the blockchain, making each cat valuable and one of a kind. Players in CryptoKitties have the option of purchasing a cat from the game’s market, breeding two cats to produce a new one, or selling their cats to other players. Each cat is truly unique due to its individual characteristics, which include fur colour, eye shape, and pattern.

The thing about games is that they improve over time, giving new games an advantage over older ones. Although this may be a common occurrence by this point, the utility is given more weight in NFT games. This is due to the fact that, in contrast to other games, NFT games let you enjoy yourself while earning a respectable living. Even though it may not be much, you can at least earn some pocket money with it.