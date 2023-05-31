TOP lucky amulets in the world

People have been wearing amulets, rings and other jewelry for thousands of years, believing them to give them luck and great fortune. And over the years many different theories and ideas have been brought to life, in cultures from all around the world.

Today we are exploring some of the different concepts behind lucky amulets, and investigating whether there are some materials, designs or types that are more lucky than others. Enjoy!

A bit of context

Before we go into specific types of amulets and materials, we will first cover some of the historical context for lucky amulets and jewelry in general. Many different cultures have their own versions of what is considered lucky or fortunate.

In general, lucky amulets can be any type of object or symbol, and is often referred to as a charm as well. Some people believe they have magical or supernatural powers, others consider them to carry a unique energy signature, while others simply like the way they look or feel.

Typically a lucky amulet is worn on your person, either hanging from your neck or worn as a ring, but it can also be something that is kept in your home, hanging on the wall, or stored away in the cabinets.

Some lucky amulets are designed to bring wealth and luck, while others are meant to ward off evil spirits and protect against misfortune.

Cultural differences

For instance, the number 8 is popular in China for bringing good luck and money, and the color green is also popular for the same thing. This is why you see so many amulets made of jade, the green stone, often featuring the number 8 on the design.

In the middle east, there are amulets known as a hamsa, which can roughly be translated to the number five, which in turn represents the five pillars of islam. This is considered to bring good luck and fortune to whoever wears this type of amulet.

Therefore, which culture you belong to will play a significant role in picking out a lucky amulet that suits you and your purpose.

Our list of the top 10 lucky amulets