Top three benefits of facial recognition in online casinos

For a long time, casinos have always been a crowd-puller. Be it grand, five-star casinos or the ones operating out of a dingy, small corner on a shady street, people love frequenting casinos. However, over the years, the concept of a casino has changed. Online casinos have become more popular than their brick-and-mortar counterparts. And there is no sign of this popularity waning any time soon.

Technological development has completely changed the face of the gambling industry. In an industry that trades huge amounts of money between players and the casino, safety and security have been the foundation ever since its inception.

For many years, with various technological improvements in the surveillance systems and security cameras, facial recognition has become an integral part of land-based casinos. Therefore, the combination of facial recognition with other modern features empowers casino personnel to react in a better, smarter and quicker manner than before. Today, with rising customer expectations for better user experience, the online gambling industry also needs to adopt advanced technology. This has given rise to facial recognition in online casinos.

How do online casinos benefit from facial recognition?

Ever since facial recognition was introduced into the gambling industry, its return on investment (ROI) has been nothing but strong. This means that facial recognition is the perfect new addition to mobile casinos. The benefits of this right fit have a positive effect on a diverse range of business operations of online casinos. Some of these benefits are listed below.

Accelerating the registration process

The majority of online casinos permit players to play right after the clearance of their first deposit. However, there are still some restrictions in place until all the supporting documents for regulatory compliance and account creation are submitted. It is legally required for players to authenticate details such as identity, address and age. This is vital because like all financial entities, online or mobile casinos are governed by ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ laws. With facial recognition, a new player can upload their photo as their ID proof by clicking a selfie on the mobile app. thus, facilitating the registration process.

1. Enhanced consumer experience

Luxury casinos generally don’t hesitate to go the extra mile for their VIP patrons, as it is synonymous with exclusivity. Mostly, customer experiences these days are enhanced by using identity-enabled technologies for personalisation and better management of bookings and after-checkout engagements. In conventional casinos, using facial recognition can take some load off the floor staff. This is possible by allowing automatic access controls to the guests. For digital casino ecosystems, facial recognition can be used in the form of a password to log into your mobile app. Additionally, online casinos can also make use of facial recognition for offering exclusivity through multi-step account verification.

2. Constant verification of identity

There have been cases where mobile casino users have claimed that their accounts were compromised after or during a bad bet/outcome. Resolving such complaints can be a Herculean task for customer support executives. Getting permitted access to a player’s front camera during a live deal can be used to detect any kind of suspicious alterations in the player’s movement, behaviour, and identity. This will help verify whether the registered individual is playing at the casino or a fraudster using the registered user’s login details.

3. The winning formula

The prospects of using AI technology in the casino industry have been a topic of debate among lawyers, analysts and executives for the last few years. AI facial recognition holds the key to opening huge possibilities for new online casinos.

Online gambling was first introduced in the mid-‘90s. And currently, mobile phones have become essential for us mortals. This, in turn, means that mobile casinos are establishing new ways of gambling for the current generation. The convenience of online casinos is luring an increasing number of players away from the conventional casinos.

As per a study conducted in 2016 by Juniper Research, the online gambling market will be valued at $1 trillion by 2021.

Many believe that combining gambling and technology is the perfect winning formula. The swift shift from offline to online casinos and mobile betting comes with an increased risk of fraud. Artificial intelligence and facial recognition used by online casinos have the potential to significantly decrease the risk of cyber theft.

Despite facial recognition being fairly new to mobile casinos, its technology is seeing positive reviews from users and gambling companies alike. In conclusion, facial recognition can prove to be highly effective for online casinos if its primary impact on civil rights and consumer privacy is addressed.