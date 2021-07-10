Vedanta’s SFA continues player development through E- Mentorship programs

Goa:Vedanta sports continues football development initiatives through two major projects that is Sesa Football Academy (SFA) at Goa and Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) at Rajasthan. Recently an interactive session was organised with former Liverpool FC Academy coach and former North-East United FC coach, Mr.Gerard Nus, for the players of both the academies, through virtual platform. Mr. Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta sports was also present for the session along with the coaches & support staff of both the academies. The session was organised in order to provide the better exposure opportunities and to provide knowledge about advance football techniques to the players, particularly when on ground training sessions are hampered due to COVID. However SFA is continuously working towards development & training of the players through virtual platform, wherein SFA Coaches are periodically engaging with all academy players through E- Mentorship programs.

Mr.Gerard Nus,former North-East United FC coach, applauded the state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities at SFA and ZFA while he urged the young footballers to make the most out of it. Gerard highlighted the most important attributes for the player’s success like hunger, passion and desire, which are extremely vital for the successful journey of the player.

Speaking during the virtual interactive session Mr.Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports said “Interacting with a stalwart like Gerard is a wonderful learning opportunity for our players from SFA & ZFA. At Vedanta Sports, we are committed to honing sports talents across the country through our robust grassroot training programs. During this unprecedented situation posed due to COVID, our team is working to ensure uninterrupted player development using various virtual platforms & online tools.”

Arjuna Awardee, Mr.Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Chairman GFDC applauded this virtual interaction program and quoted” I appreciate Sesa Football Academy and Zinc Football Academy for contributing to the Indian Football through grassroots training programs, which is extremely vital for grooming the talents. I also urge all the emerging footballers to work dedicatedly and ensure focused efforts to achieve the greater heights in football arena”

Sesa Football Academy has a rich legacy of over 21 years in development of Football. Over 225+ footballers are groomed through SFA residential academies in Goa and are shining at prestigious footballing platforms across the country. Vedanta also launched Vedanta Women’s Football League in collaboration with Goa Football Association which is gaining huge popularity. Recently 4th Edition of Vedanta Women’s League concluded successfully, wherein few talented women footballers from all editions of the league are shining at prestigious football platforms.