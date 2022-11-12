Villoo Poonawalla Foundation is the Support Partner for IDCA 6th T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, 2022

New Delhi, November 2022: Dedicated to nurturing upcoming sports talent among specially-abled youths in the country, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation has joined hands with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) as a Support Partner for the upcoming National Cricket Championship for the deaf. In this role, the foundation will extend support to the IDCA teams as they participate in the 6th edition of the National Cricket Championship for the deaf to be held in Agra, Uttar Pradesh from 14th November to 20th November 2022. Teams from 17 states will compete with each other in this powerpack championship to win the title of national champion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “We are elated and thankful to Villoo Poonawalla Foundation for extending their support for the 6th National

Cricket Championship for the deaf. It will help to motivate the specially-abled youths of the country to dream big and strive hard to achieve their dreams as nothing is impossible. We are looking forward

to a long partnership with the brand.”

Mr. Jaswinder Narang, CEO, of Villoo Poonawalla Charitable Foundation said, “We are happy to collaborate with IDCA for the upcoming National Cricket Championship for the deaf. Sports have the power to inspire and unite people. Being the ‘Support Partner’ of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, we stay true to our commitment to promoting sports among the specially-abled youth of the country. We wish immense luck and success to the participating teams.”

Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO of, IDCA said, “We are also delighted to welcome Marriott International’s Courtyard by Marriott, Agra as our Hospitality Partner in support of the cause. This is in continuation

of a long-term partnership extended by the Marriott Group of hotels to IDCA.