Vision11 enlarged its brand value by bringing Venkatesh Iyer & Abdul Samad on Board

Vision11 Fantasy Sports Platform recently broke the news of signing Abdul Samad and Venkatesh Iyer as the new brand ambassadors of the platform. The platform is ready to be the game-changer of IPL by collaborating with the top players of the Indian Premier League 2022. From young & fresh faces to experienced beasts, Vision11 is trying to bring different sports athletes on its platform.

Vision11 hired players like Manish Pandey, Pollard, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy as brand ambassadors in the past few months. The platform aims to bring the best players in their respective formats to expand the user base for all sorts of small and big leagues.

This season Vision11 is hiring talented IPL players under their branding campaign. With a vision of making a platform for all beginner and experienced players. The platform is equally working towards hiring young talents along with experienced professionals. Vision11 aims to bring the Cricket fans of both types of players to make it a one-stop solution for all sports cravings.

With every IPL season, Vision11 strategizes to double the platform user base by hiring the most popular faces of the T-20 league. Moreover, the platform never fails to reward the most talented and skilled fantasy users of every match by offering them exciting rewards.

Abdul Samad and Venkatesh Iyer, both are refreshing and impressive in limited-overs cricket and that’s the reason, both were retained by their franchises in the IPL. Feeling the same, the fastest-growing fantasy platform brings them on their platform to enlarge its brand value and make it more visible in front of the youth.

“Abdul Samad, a young right-handed batsman who plays domestic cricket for Jammu Kashmir, impressed me with his style”, said Vision11 CEO. He added “it’s quite incredible to see such talented cricketers making their way to big leagues like IPL, and Abdul being in the three players retention list of Sunrisers Hyderabad made me quite excited by the game of this young talent. It feels good to see players from Jammu & Kashmir making their pathway to become part of huge leagues.”

He further continues: “While our purpose to on-boarding Venkatesh Iyer is to extend our reach to the right audience who are looking for one chance to prove their game. Iyer’s excellent performance in domestic cricket and IPL 2021, has increased his fan base. And after being retained by KKR, Iyer’s popularity will help us to reach out to all the cricket fans”.

After the association, Venkatesh Iyer said that “ I am so excited to be a part of Vision11. It is always thrilling to play on the ground, and I used to wonder how it feels to play online. For me, creating your own team while playing is such a huge responsibility and this platform is opening doors of opportunities for the Cricket fans who are crazy to play the game irrespective of the platform – online or offline.”

Abdul Samad is quite excited about this collaboration with Vision11 and would like to know more about fantasy cricket. He even announced his collaboration with Vision11 on his Instagram handle and captioned that “Ab field k Saath online bhi khelega Samad” and also challenged all his fans to play against him on Vision11. He also said that “I have heard a lot about the fantasy sports platforms and was looking for the opportunity to be a part of such a platform. I know Cricket is an emotion for us, but Vision11 showed me how big the emotion is. Thrill to connect with other cricket enthusiasts.”