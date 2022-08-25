What’s Happening with the UK Gambling Reform?

With the hotly awaited UK government white paper on gambling reform having suffered a fourth delay, the news is that the proposals to reform gambling laws will now not be published until after a new UK Prime Minister has been elected to replace Boris Johnson. The news of the delay due to the conservative party problems has not been well received by all. A recent plan to expedite an online safety bill was abandoned with the justification being attributed to the change in leaders, but this was ill-received and led to accusations being made over a vacuum at the heart of the Tory government.

Consumers Are Feeling Frustrated

The further delay to the publishing of the white paper has left a lot of people in limbo, from the betting operators themselves to those campaigning against gambling laws in the UK, even to those who just want to gamble at a fast payout casino are looking for answers sooner rather than later. Whilst most accept that the gambling industry is likely to be undertaking some changes in the near future, they are keen for an idea of what those will be and how that will affect the gambling that they enjoy. Industry insiders will also be looking to see what changes they need to implement and the effect this will have on their own platforms.

What Are The Experts Saying?

The expected extent of the forthcoming proposals is hard to call with the differing viewpoints of various groups within the conservative party.

A group of MPs in favour of reform led by Iain Duncan Smith were seen to be trying to influence Boris Johnson’s decisions over this matter by suggesting that a hard line on gambling reform would leave him with a respectable legacy. The group did indeed seem to be having an effect when the White Paper was scheduled on the government’s announcement grid recently but with the latest announcements that is clearly not the case, at least not for the immediate future.

It’s understood that advice given to Boris Johnson by his senior advisor, David Canzoni, was instrumental in the delay. The advice was that the white paper could not be published and his successor as prime minister would be required to submit legislation first.

A Change in Prime Minister

With the PM’s job up for grabs, all eyes have been on the contenders for that position. The two front runners, Liz Truss, The Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and The former chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak have given some indications in their past over viewpoints and concerns they may have with any new gambling reform legislation put before them in the future.

Rishi Sunak has strong ties with North Yorkshire where within his Richmond constituency lies Catterick racecourse and the famous training centre at Middleham. He has in the past been active in communicating the gambling industry’s concerns to the Culture Secretary. He wrote to Nadine Dorries on behalf of the industry on the matter of possible future legislation requiring the introduction of affordability checks within the upcoming government’s attention towards gambling reform.

What Will the Legislation Mean for The Industry?

These concerns centre around the impact such legislation would have on the industry’s customers. If this future legislation was intrusive in the requirement from gamblers, such as checks requiring personal financial data, they may be playing towards the hands of black market gambling racketeers.

Rishi Sunak had previously interacted with the Office of the Culture secretary as reported by The Racing Post, he wrote to Oliver Dowden, Nadine Dorries’ predecessor on the subject of affordability checks in light of the consultation by The Gambling Commission.

Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak’s opponent in the race for the lead job in the Conservative party has also indicated she may not support reform of the gambling legislation in its current draft form. As previously reported in the gambling industry publications, Liz Truss has been seen to vote against heightened gambling restrictions while extolling her own love of freedom. She has also been seen to say she is not in favour of nanny state legislation, but her influence on any future gambling legislation should she be successful, remains to be seen.

The Importance of Getting it Right

What is known is that both candidates in the leadership race are well aware of the importance of correctly devising and implementing any future legislation on the gambling industry. Mistakes made could damage an industry that according to the UK Gambling Commission brought in government revenue of £6.9 billion gross gambling yield from April 2020 to March 2021. This figure showed an increase of 18.4% over the previous year and is indicative of the growing popularity that gambling is receiving. Disturbing this industry risks disturbing government revenue at a time when public spending is under pressure to provide basic services. On Wednesday ministers dropped plans to push through an online safety bill next week on similar grounds, leading to allegations of a vacuum at the heart of government.

The Labour MP Carolyn Harris recently summarised the feelings of those in favour of gambling industry reforms by saying of Boris Johnson’s failure to put legislation through parliament, “This was a golden opportunity for the PM to bow out having at least done one good thing during his time in office” Going on she said, “But it seems like those who influence his thinking are far more interested in protecting the online gambling industry than they are in fulfilling a commitment in the Tory 2019 manifesto.”

As it is clear now that Boris Johnson will not be publishing the white paper in any form, the future of this legislation remains in balance. For now, campaigners on both sides are taking their opportunities to ensure the leadership hopefuls are aware of the important issues regarding future gambling reform and any subsequent legislation. The future remains to be seen what the changes in Government will mean for casino goers, but without a doubt, everyone is keen to get this white paper done and dusted as soon as possible.