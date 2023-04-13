Who will get out of group B in the qualification for Euro 2024: preview

The matches of the group stage of qualification for the 2024 European Football Championship started in the second half of March 2023, and should end in a year. During this period, the national teams will play each other twice (once at home and away), after which the winners of the two first places will advance to the final part of the European Championship.

In Group B, the following teams compete for two tickets to the final part of the tournament: France, the Netherlands, Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar. The spring segment was played by the teams, and based on it, certain conclusions can be drawn about who will leave the quintet.

France

The Blues got off to a great start in the preliminaries and confirmed their status as the group’s top favourite. In the first game with the Netherlands in Paris, the guys of Didier Deschamps defeated the “clockwork orange” with a score of 4:0. At the same time, the question of the winner of the pair was removed by the 21st minute after the goals of Antoine Griezmann, Dayo Upamecano and Kylian Mbappe. Then the “tricolors” faced off against Ireland in Dublin and won minimally thanks to a single accurate shot by Benjamin Pavard at the start of the second half.

The French have an extremely strong squad and not a particularly difficult group, especially after two starting wins. So the "blues" are very likely to finish first, but even in the event of force majeure, at least the second line for the "tricolors" is guaranteed.

Netherlands

The Oranges made life difficult for themselves after losing in Paris, but Ronald Koeman’s men should not be upset. After two rounds, having a game more, the Netherlands were inferior to Greece in terms of additional indicators. At the same time, the “Clockwork Orange” will have two face-to-face meetings with the “Greeks” and there will be opportunities to correct the situation. After the failure with the French, the “flying Dutch” dealt with Gibraltar in Rotterdam – 3:0. Memphis Depay scored in the first half, and Nathan Ake scored a brace in the second.

It will not be easy for Virgil van Dijk and his partners to take the first place, but the team can get a second ticket to the final stage. However, for this “clockwork orange” it is important to gain credit points more often.

Greece

The “Pirate Ship” started its journey in the current tournament with an away crushing victory over the modest Gibraltar. In the first half, Georgios Masouras and Manolis Siopis scored accurate shots for the Greeks, while Anastasios Bakasetas set the final figures on the scoreboard in the second half. This made it possible to get ahead of the Netherlands in additional indicators. However, the Hellenes have a lot of difficult games ahead of them and it will be difficult to keep a place in the top two.

The Greeks have a good line-up, but it is hardly worth seriously counting on the “pirate ship” to leave the quintet. In addition, the “Greeks” should mainly count on a set of points at home with more modest opponents. With the favorites of the couple, the guys of Gustavo Poyet are unlikely to be able to get hold of test points.

Ireland

“Guys in green” after the first match for themselves in the quintet settled down on the fourth line. At the same time, in the home battle with the French, the Irish looked good in terms of play. In some stats, like corners, throw-ins and shots, Stephen Kenny’s guys looked preferable. However, having missed Pavard, the “green army” could not win back.

Ireland is able to spoil the nerves of any opponents, but the potential and strength of the composition of this team is unlikely to be enough to go to the next round of competition.

Gibraltar

The first official game of the “54s” was held in 2013, and since then this national team has not had any special achievements. In the current tournament, the team of Julio Ribas played with Greece and the Netherlands, and in both cases lost with the same score 0:3. The main task for Gibraltar is to rise above the last place, but this will be difficult to do.

If Gibraltar manages to score at least one credit point, such a result can already be considered a success. So seriously consider one of the main outsiders of the selection for a place in the deuce is not worth it.

Our forecast

Gibraltar is the main underdog of the group, which is likely to take the last place. For the third line, most likely, Greece and Ireland will fight. As well as before the start of these competitions, and now, it can be assumed that France and the Netherlands have the maximum chances of getting out of the quintet.