There are eight matches left before the completion of the second most powerful football championship in Spain, and the last round of these competitions will be played at the end of May 2023. After the end of the tournament, a set of gold medals and a ticket to La Liga for the next season will be given to the club that scores the maximum points.

The top four favorites to win the tournament, according to bookmakers, are: Eibar, Granada, Las Palmas and Levante. Which of the clubs will take first place can be predicted by carefully analyzing each of the teams.

Eibar

The Gunsmiths look great in the current season of the Segunda. After 34 matches played, the boys of Gaiska Garitano led the standings and were two points ahead of the second Las Palmas. Having won in 18 fights, Eibar drew 10 times and lost in 6 battles. It should also be added that the club owned by Amaya Gorostise had one of the weakest attacks in the top six. The whole struggle for the first place among the inhabitants of Ipurua is still ahead, but given the form of the team, Anahitz Arbilla and partners can achieve the desired.

In terms of play, the “gunsmiths” look very confident and are regularly scoring points in 2023, except for the defeats from Alaves and Cartagena. In general, they can stay on top of the Armeros, but this requires a lot of effort.

Granada

The Nasrids are having a rather good season and after two thirds of the tournament distance they had good chances for promotion. By the 34th round, Granada was third in the tournament. Leading by one point the fourth Alaves and the fifth Levante, the brainchild of Jiang Lizhang was just as inferior to the second Las Palmas, and three points behind the first Eibar. Wards of Paco Lopez won 18 victories, painted the world 7 times and were defeated in 9 cases. In addition, Grana had one of the strongest defenses in the championship.

They are able to compete for the first line of Nasrida, but the team periodically loses points and it will not be easy for representatives of Andalusia to get around Las Palmas with Eibar. At the same time, it is too early to write off the inhabitants of Nuevo Los Carmenes.

Las Palmas

Representatives of the Canary Islands look great in the current Segunda draw and claim a promotion. After 34 games, Javier Garcia Pimienta’s guys were second in the tournament. One point ahead of the third Granada, Las Palmas was two points behind the first Eibar. Losing only four times, the “islanders” painted the world 14 times and won in 16 cases. In addition, the Yellow-Blues had the best defense in the championship, conceding 23 goals.

Las Palmas rarely loses points, and if the brainchild of Miguel Angel Ramirez continues in the same spirit, he will be able to compete for gold medals. So the chances for the title of the representatives of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria are quite good.

Levante

Granotas are not having a particularly stable season, but they can still return to La Liga, where the Valencia club was relegated from last season. After 34 fights in the Segunda, Levante is in fifth place. Yielding to the fourth Alaves in additional indicators, the “frogs” bypassed the sixth Albacete by eight points. Losing only 4 times, the guys of Javier Calleja won 15 victories and painted the world the same number of times. Possessing a not too formidable attack, the brainchild of Kiko Catalana acts confidently in defense. So the Valencians may well join the fight for the first place.

Vicente Iborra and partners have chances for the championship, but it will not be easy for the Frogs to realize their plans. At the same time, Levante is steadily gaining points and is capable of accomplishments. So there is no need to underestimate “granotas”.

Our forecast

Levante and Las Palmas lost the least in the championship, but often played in a draw, which did not reflect in the best way on the tournament arrangement. Given this, most likely, these clubs will not be able to wedge into the fight for first place. Eibar and Granada are very likely to fight for the title. The Gunsmiths look more confident than the Nasrids in terms of play and have a one win advantage. So in the 2022/2023 season, the Armeros from the province of Gipuzkoa will probably win the Segunda.