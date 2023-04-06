Who’s playing at your casino? Build a profile of your target audience with Slotegrator’s express questionnaire

The number of online casinos available grew by 7% per year from 2018 to 2023. This increasing competition has casinos striving to better understand their players. The experts at Slotegrator have created a short questionnaire to help build a profile of your target audience in 2023.

Online casinos have become increasingly popular, thanks to the growing number of players who prefer the convenience and accessibility of playing online, whenever and wherever they want. However, with the rise in the popularity of online casinos, competition has also become tougher. As a result, getting to know your players has become more important than ever before.

So, how can you build a profile of your online casino player?

There are 5 key questions to ask to help find out:

What does the player do?

A player tracking system is a tool most online casinos use to monitor their players’ activity. For example, the system can be used to identify players who are active on the site, compared to those who have become inactive or churned. This information can be used to target specific players with promotions and incentives to reignite their interest.

What interests the player?

Email marketing is a great tool for determining players’ interests.Online casinos can use email marketing to build a database of players by asking them to sign up for newsletters, promotions, and other marketing material. Once they have their email addresses, they can use this information to target specific players with personalized promotions based on when and where they left their contact details.

Where is the player?

Geographical location matters. Players’ taste in games varies widely and often depends on where they are — casino players in Mexico like slots and bingo, while those in India look for live dealer versions of local favorites like Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. The most reliable source is social media, where users often share their location as part of their profile.

What tools can be used to build a player profile without a big budget?

Affiliate Marketing is a way to get to know your players without blowing budget. Online casinos can partner with affiliates who promote their site to potential players. Affiliates know more about their target audience. And this data can be useful for the online casino too. This way, online casinos can attract new players without spending a lot of money on advertising, but using the advantages of affiliate marketing, including its data about the interests of the incoming audience.

What new technologies can help?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can be used to analyze player behavior and identify patterns that can be used to predict their future behavior. This information can be used to target players with personalized offers and to identify players who are at risk of developing problem gambling behavior.

Big Data. By analyzing data collected from players, online casinos can gain insights into what motivates them to play and what they are looking for in an online casino. This information can be used to tailor promotions and bonuses to the individual player, to propose convenient payment systems, etc.

By using a combination of these methods, online casinos can gain valuable insights into player behavior and use this information to target players with personalized promotions and bonuses. Embracing these new technologies helps online casinos to stay ahead of the competition and provide players with a more personalized and engaging gaming experience, and also increase player retention and, ultimately, their revenue.

