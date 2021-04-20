Why Hiring a Gaming Consultant?

For this type of service, DD Consultus is a company specialized in the online gaming industry, with its headquarter in Malta. The company and all its services are available online at ddconsultus.com. On top, DD Consultus provides international consulting services to its international customers via a gaming consultant. The reason why the company has its main office in Malta is strongly connected to the legislation in Malta and its benefits for its operators, which keeps the whole experience within the right framework.

Online gaming licence

Our consultants are certified through long-lasting experience in various aspects of the gaming law, from legal and financial compliance, up to mergers and acquisitions. The consultants have acquired enough expertise in the gaming industry and are able to support you with tailor-made solutions both in Malta and at the international level. Here you can find out more about how the online gaming license functions.

Legal parameters

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is the regulatory body responsible for gaming activities in Malta and can as well provide Remote Gaming Licenses for those acting in the online gaming businesses. The advantage for the remote gaming operators with a license in Malta is that they can conduct any type of casino games, poker, P2P, or lottery games in a stable legal regime and with very attractive fiscal incentives.

Malta as a best practice example for gaming

As Malta is known for a very long time for its gaming activities and convenient tax regulations, there are currently very high qualified consultants here able to share their learning and expertise with customers worldwide. There are serious anti-money laundering policies supported by the Malta Remote Gaming Regulation which enable a high level of security measures for the players and the operators as well.

Many countries are struggling with legalizing online gaming, while Malta is making its steps and finding quickly legal solutions for any needs. This is also the reason why most of the consultants here are recommended for their work ethic, loyalty, and valuable knowledge to support and share the best practice approaches based on real experiences.