Winner of the Austrian Bundesliga 2022/2023: Preview

The Austrian Bundesliga started in the second half of July 2022 and will end at the end of March 2023. During this time, 12 clubs will play 22 rounds. Then the top six teams in the standings will form the Champions Group, while the bottom six will play in the Elimination Group.

Bookmakers identify three main contenders for the champion title of the elite Austrian football championship, namely: Red Bull Salzburg, Sturm and LASK. The Salzburg club has the greatest chances for a trophy, but the representatives of Graz and Linz will try to impose a fight on their opponents.

Red Bull Salzburg

Matthias Jaissle’s men are playing superbly in the Bundesliga this season and will try to get the team’s 17th league title in history. At the same time, Red Bull Salzburg won gold medals in ten past championships in a row. In 2022, the Red Bulls played 16 matches in which they won 13 times, drew three times and lost once. The only defeat of the brainchild of “Red Bull GmbH” suffered in the second round from Sturm on the road. It should also be noted that Maximilian Wober and partners continue to play in European competition. However, the Austrian club will definitely not sacrifice a possible title for the sake of the UEFA Europa League.

By the 16th round, the separation of the team from Salzburg from the second Sturm was six points. “Red bulls” are stable and can further break away from the “black and white”. So the likelihood that the Red Bull GmbH-owned club will win gold medals is very impressive.

Storm

The team of Christian Ilzer cannot boast of stable results. In 16 rounds, the team from Graz won nine victories, with six draws and one defeat. Last season Sturm won silver medals. And in this, due to the frequent loss of points, it will not be easy for Stefen Gerlender and partners to compete for the “gold”. The Black and Whites lost only to LASK in the Bundesliga, but also had to lose points with Wolfsberger, Ried, Hartberg, Red Bull Salzburg, Altach and LASK.

Sturm has chances to impose a fight on the leader of the championship, but for this it is necessary to start winning more. The composition of the “black and white” is strong, but stability is not enough. So in 2023 it will be extremely difficult for the representatives of Graz to cling to the championship.

LASK

The guys of Dietmar Kübauer are extremely unstable this season. At the same time, the team from Linz still has mathematical chances for the championship title. After 16 league games, LASK has seven wins, six draws and three losses. Yielded brainchild of Sigmund Gruber WSG Swarovski, Hartberg and Viennese Rapid. The results of the residents of the Raiffeisen Arena are not the best, but in the Champions group the Black and Whites will play with a high probability.

“Black and White” is extremely unstable and the club from Linz with a high degree of probability should not count on gold medals. At the same time, LASK can still compete for the “silver”, but this, most likely, will be the “ceiling” for the team.

Our forecast

The Red Bulls have the best chances for gold medals. The club from Salzburg is unlikely to let its closest pursuers close, especially since last year’s champion often loses points. Sturm continues the championship race, but in terms of play, the “black and white” are unlikely to be able to compete for gold medals, so the team from Graz is likely to get the “silver”. LASK has already had a good season and the bronze will already be an excellent result.