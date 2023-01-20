14-year-old Ethiopian boy undergoes complex kidney transplantation surgery at Aster CMI Hospital

Father becomes a real-life hero, saves his 14-year-old son by donating a kidney

Bengaluru, 20.01.2023 – A 14-year-old boy from Ethiopia with stunted growth and bony deformities was given a new lease of life by his father as a kidney donor at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore. The child was diagnosed with a condition called posterior urethral valves which causes blockage to the flow of urine. He underwent two surgeries for the same condition at the age of 2 and 6 years. However, the child continued to have recurrent infections with a progressive decline in renal functions. Since the last 2 years, he has not been able to walk around or do his activities due to bony deformities and muscle weakness. Kidney transplantation was the best option for him. The child’s father came forward as a voluntary donor to save his son’s life.

Kidney transplantation was done using the standard induction immunosuppression protocol. The surgery lasted close to six hours. There were no complications during or after the surgery. Child was closely monitored and discharged after one week with normal renal functions. Child is currently two months post-transplant and is doing well. Fortunately, now he is undergoing physiotherapy and is able to stand on his own. The child will be regularly monitored for urinary tract infections with periodic urine cultures.

This high-risk transplant was performed by a team of doctors which included Dr. Vidyashankar P, Lead Consultant – Nephrology, Dr. Govardhan Reddy, Lead Consultant – Urology & Uro Oncology, Dr. Shashank Shetty, Consultant – Nephrology, Dr. Akila V, Consultant – Nephrology, Dr. Rajanna M, Resident – Nephrology.