16-Year-Old Accident Victim Stands on Her Feet After Successful Treatment at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road

A team headed by Dr Niraj Kasat, Spine Surgeon and Dr Vinod Rambal, Neurosurgeon successfully gave a fresh lease of life to a 16-year-old college student from Ulhasnagar, Thane District who met with a ghastly road accident at Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, Manor, Palghar district. The patient sustained an arm and spine fracture, her lower body was paralyzed. After two months of prompt treatment and aggressive therapy, the patient is able to stand on her feet with support, loves vlogging, and will start creating videos soon.

Life was smooth until the Suryawanshi family met with a road accident. 7 members of the Suryawanshi family from Ulhasnagar, Thane district, Maharashtra planned a trip to Tarapur, Palghar district to visit their relatives. While going to Virar from Tarapur on August 10, the family was passing through Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway at Manor when the car toppled twice due to loss of control and reached the opposite end of the road. All the 7 members in the car became unconscious and were given first aid with the help of locals who came to their rescue. Amongst all, Disha Suryawanshi, a 16-year-old college student studying in 12th standard sustained severe injuries and couldn’t even move. However, all the accident victims were taken to a nearby hospital for primary treatment and then taken to Wockhardt Hospital for further management.

Dr Sharad Yadav, Emergency care consultant, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road Said, “On arrival in an emergency, her right arm was injured. She was evaluated, her X-ray, CT scan, and MRI of the entire spine revealed that there was a spine and hand fracture, and her lower body was paralyzed as there was no movement below her waist, no sensation of urination, or passing motion. She had a D12 vertebral body fracture which was compressing the spinal cord. She did not have sensation for her bowel too. The patient was immediately put on spinal nursing, counseled by the family for emergency surgery. An emergency spinal decompression and instrumentation with pedicle screws was done for Disha to stabilize the fracture. Then on the 4th day, her right arm fracture was fixed. She was in the ICU for 3 days and was shifted to a normal ward on being stable.”

Dr Niraj Kasat, Spine Surgeon Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road added, “The patient who was completely bed-ridden, underwent aggressive physiotherapy and was discharged after 2 weeks, and she could at least get up. Her physiotherapy continued at home. 2 months post-surgery, she is walking with support as the motor power in her legs is restored. On follow-up after 6 weeks, Disha came walking independently on her feet without any support.”

“We were in a happy mood, enjoying and singing songs when we met with an accident. Thankfully, all my family members sustained minor injuries. But unfortunately, my condition was serious. I couldn’t even move or understand what was going around me. I was shocked, numbed, and paralyzed. I couldn’t move, sit, stand, bathe, or do other activities, so my father helped me with everything as my mother Sarita and sister Preeti was injured too. But I believe in having a positive approach towards life. I was determined not to give up and wanted to do whatever it takes to get back on track. I took effort and followed the doctor’s instructions. I thank the doctors from Wockhardt Hospital for successfully treating me and giving me a new life. I can sit, stand, bend, and walk now. I am still taking physiotherapy, want to recover fully, and start vlogging again as I love to create comedy and dance videos. Now, life has given me a second chance, so I want to make the most out of it. I am happy that I will be able to fulfil my dream of becoming a successful You Tuber in the future and will strive to reach my goal,” concluded the patient Disha Suryawanshi.