18 days in ECMO at Medica saves the life of 5-year-old brave heart Aryav

~ After a month of suffering from adenovirus-caused acute pneumonia, the child survives a near-death experience ~

New Delhi/Mumbai/Kolkata, March 2023: While the entire city is witnessing the Adenovirus claiming the lives of young children, Medica on the other hand is delighted to witness one such child going home, cured with ECMO support. After a month’s suffering from acute pneumonia caused by adenovirus, the proficient ECMO and Cardio-Pulmonary Critical Care team at Medica Superspecialty Hospital revived Aryav Suman a 5-year-old child, suffering from severe viral pneumonia affecting both lungs. Under the care of Medica ECMO team, headed by Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee ECMO Physician, and Critical Care Specialist at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata, gradually his lung compliance improved, he was taken off from ECMO after 18 days and finally discharged from the hospital on 2nd March 2023.

Aryav was suffering from a cough and fever for around five days and developed respiratory distress at his residence in New Alipore, Kolkata on 29th January 2023. His condition failed to improve despite initial medication, so his parents rushed him to a nearby nursing home, where his oxygen saturation level began to drop even with oxygen support. Given his condition, the hospital advised the child’s family to transfer him to another private hospital near EM-Bypass that has a specialised paediatric intensive care unit. However, despite receiving maximum ventilation support at the hospital, the child’s oxygen saturation did not improve. On 30th January at 2:00 am at night, Medica’s ECMO team was contacted by the private hospital for urgent admission of the child under Paediatric ECMO support.

The ECMO team took prompt action and examined him with a viral panel test, which revealed adenovirus and rhinovirus infection. In addition, the child had streptococcus pneumonia, which aggravated his condition. He was immediately put under VV-ECMO (Veno-Venous ECMO) support and was being closely monitored. After the initial revival, his tracheostomy (an opening created at the front of the neck so a tube can be inserted into the windpipe (trachea) to help you breathe) was done. He was taken off ECMO support after an 18-day battle between life and death. Following another 7 days, his oxygen support was also taken off as his saturation level improved.

After nearly a month in the hospital, the child was discharged and returned to the care of his family and friends with a very satisfying evaluation, on March 2, 2023.

Dr. Dipanjan Chatterjee who led the ECMO team, said, “Medica is the only hospital where we have the most advanced Paediatric ECMO facility, which can save many kids, suffering from adenovirus across the city and beyond. We are extremely happy that little brave heart Aryav has completely recovered from adenovirus through effective use of ECMO. The child was in a critical situation because the virus had affected both of his lungs, causing disability in breathing, despite oxygen support. However, paediatric ECMO support helped him in the gradual improvement of his lung and respiratory function. A case like this was only curable because of the prompt referral, timely intervention with ECMO, and meticulous critical care. We are grateful to his family for their support and equal participation in this long battle.”

Mr. R. Udayan Lahiry, Director, of Medica Synergie Pvt Ltd, said, “Medica has the largest ECMO program in this part of the world. We feel blessed to be able to help and assist people during medical emergencies. We wish the child a very happy and healthy life.”

