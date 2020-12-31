20 Minutes’ Meditation Is Equivalent To 4-5 Hours of Deep Sleep, Say Experts at ASSOCHAM’s ‘Illness to Wellness’ Series

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), one of the apex trade associations of India successfully organised 15th edition of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ series themed ‘Emotional Wellness at workplace’.

The online event saw participation of an expert panel that discussed various aspects of creating work-life balance to deal with stress at the workplace.

Supported by the hygiene brand SAVLON, the program which promotes healthy living with a focus on wellness and preventive health through healthy habits, diet, exercise, and holistic health saw the speakers engage on the importance of emotional wellness at the workplace.

Among panellists, Mr Ajey Vij, senior faculty, Art of Living Corporate Programs, while speaking at ASSOCHAM webinar shared his immense wealth of wisdom and extensively covered aspects to avoid stress at workplace, to control our thoughts and emotions to be a good leader and to use breathing techniques to enhance emotional wellness.

Mr Vij also demonstrated practical sessions of the breathing techniques for the participants.

Emotional well-being has been an important aspect but with these unprecedented times has made it even more important to pay attention to. The session shared simple methods and ways for emotional wellbeing- to live in the present, whatever you resist persists and tendency of the mind to cling to the negative.

A key aspect to an emotional wellbeing Prana (subtle life force energy) – it being up or down in the body decides our state of mind. It being low affects our emotional balance. Leaders always focus on high energy.

He touched upon different sources of energy – food, breath, meditation which can help us bounce back.

One big source being the breath, the session has some simple breath awareness. The simple takeaways from the session are simple meditation, 20 minutes’ meditation is equivalent to 4-5 hours of deep sleep.

While addressing ASSOCHAM webinar, Mr Anil Rajput, chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, said, “the outbreak of COVID–19 pandemic has ravished almost all the spheres of life. Humanity has suffered the great deal. The pandemic crises have deeply impacted both the mind and body of the people across the globe. The destruction has posed the unimaginable and unprecedented challenges and people are looking for different ways and means to recover from these potential issues”.

Mr Rajput further added that the good news in this year is that it is the direct result of an indomitable spirit of the medical fraternity that we have a vaccine to fight against these potent coronaviruses and expected very soon to be available for the common man.

Mr Rajput emphatically mentioned that “the present year 2020 has also witnessed a new phenomenon of ‘work from home’ which certainly posed numerous formidable challenges for both employers and employees. The employee’s major challenges are disciplined while working and most challenging is time separation for working and family hours. For employer’s, their paramount expectation is the desired outcome in new settings”.

Mr Rajput very rightly pointed out that “the relevance of health, yoga, walking, cycling along with healthy diets have gained vital importance by all”.

Mr Rajput has very kindly acknowledged the value of highly commendable and immense contributions made by Art of Living Foundation for the benefit of society at large.

Dr Meenakumari Vakkalanka, Vice President, Art of Living Corporate Programs, the session moderator raised pertinent questions during Q&A session to make it more interesting and informative.

The ASSOCHAM webinar was well attended by a very large number of participants from diverse backgrounds.