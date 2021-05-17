200 bed Quarantine center started at Prem Nagar Ashram

Shri Satpal Maharaj, Cabinet Minister Government Uttarakhand has launched a 200 bed Quarantine Center at Prem Nagar Ashram Haridwar.
Addressing the media, Shri Satpal Maharaj said that free food and ambulances would be provided here. Shri Premnagar Ashram has been contributing from time to time during natural calamities. We are committed to the prevention of COVID-19 in the state. He has also appealed to everyone to wear masks, follow social distancing and regular sanitization.
All the officials including the manager of Premnagar Ashram were present during the occasion.