21 Symposiums and 120 doctors and moderators deliberated on the concluding day of Nirogi Rajasthan’s MediFest and Exhibition 2022

Jaipur, 7 th April 2022: The 2 day Nirogi Rajasthan MediFest 2022 and Exhibition that commenced on 5th April 2022 concluded today on 6th April 2022. The Medifest and Exhibition was in conjunction with the foundation stone laying of the tallest multi-super speciality hospital IPD Tower, a project by the Government of Rajasthan. IPD Tower is the tallest hospital with 24 storeys and a helipad in India with a project cost of Rs. 588 crores to be constructed in Rajasthan. The foundation stone laying along with the inauguration of the 2 days Nirogi Rajasthan MediFest 2022 and Exhibition was done by Chief Minister, Shri Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, 5th April 2022. The second day concluded today with the participation of 120 speakers deliberating on 21 symposiums. Over 2000 individuals from the nursing fraternity, doctors, students from medical colleges and schools and the common audience participated between 5th and 6th April during the MediFest 2022 and Exhibition.

The deliberations were non-technical and were conducted for the audience, in general, to understand about various diseases and ailments that people go through in day-to-day life. The deliberations were a tete-a tete with the audience where every single question pertaining to the session was responded to by doctors and experts. The Exhibition also witnessed a Cancer Screening Van that allowed the general public to get a free diagnosis done on Cancer. Dr.Shubhra Sharma, Senior Resident Doctor of Surgical Oncology at SMS Medical College Hospitals said, “The Medifest 2022 and Exhibition witnessed Cancer screening vans. These vans have screened approximately 4500 people in the entire state. Out of the 4500 people screened approximately 50 people have been diagnosed with Cancer. These screenings have been conducted from Dec 2021 to March 2022. We are looking forward to reaching out to a maximum number of people and conducting these screenings since we have received a sanction of 7 more Cancer screening vans which will be soon launched to conduct screenings within the state.”

The first session commenced where Dr. CB Meena, Cardiologist, SMS Hospital, Jaipur, Dr. Rajeev Bagarhatta, Senior Professor and Head Department of Cardiology SMS Hospital Jaipur and Dr.Sarita Choudhary Associate Professor Cardiology SMS Hospital deliberated on the Heart Symposium. The Symposium focused on pulmonary issues, and cardiac arrests, and talks how to take care of your heart, nutrition and lifestyle changes that one must look at for a healthy heart. Dr. CB Meena said, “Heart is the most vital organ that pumps energy and is the most neglected. Lifestyle changes have affected our eating patterns, sleep disorders and rising stress levels have caused rising concerns. Atrial Fibrillation, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina Pectoris, Myocardial Infarction, Heart Failure, and Cardiogenic Shock are a few rising heart-related issues amongst people. SMS Hospitals see the largest number of Angioplasties which is why we must take care of our heart.”

Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Hospital and Medical College Jaipur, Dr. Prakash Keshwani, Senior Professor Medicine SMS Hospital, Dr.Balram Sharma, Professor Endocrinology SMS Hospital who conducted Diabetes Symposium. Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Hospital and Medical College Jaipur, said, “Rajasthan today has a rising number of diabetes patients. Diabetes is most commonly found in the youth today due to the changing eating habits and consuming junk food or food on the go. Diabetes is one such lifestyle disease that has the capability of affecting multiple organs, like the liver, kidney, eye and even the brain to a certain extent. IPD Tower in Rajasthan will be a great boon since it will have an additional 1200 beds to the already existing beds in SMS Hospitals. We are looking at a possibility of offering ease of access to all medical facilities through the launch of IPD Tower which will be completed within 32 months from now.”

Followed by a symposium on Brain which was conducted by Dr. Arvind Vyas, Professor and HOD Neurology SMS Hospital, Dr. Bhawna Sharma, SMS Hospital, Dr.TrilochanSrivastav, Neurologist, SMS Hospital Jaipur said, “COVID-19 has affected the Work-life balance which has brought in changes in people’s ability to handle stress-causing psychological and neurological complications. Depression, changes in sleeping patterns and excessive strain due to a larger workforce straining on multiple media forms such as laptops, mobile phones etc. have risen neurological challenges amongst a larger audience, especially amongst children.”