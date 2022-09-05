4 Considerations for Mobility Equipment

Image Source

As your age progresses, your mobility tends to become more and more limited. It can be due to muscle weakness, pain, neurological decline, joint problems, or a disease. You may experience instability while walking and have difficulty getting in and out of chairs or your bed. There’s also a risk of falls, which can further aggravate the problem by causing bruises or broken bones.

Why Get Mobility Equipment

According to the NCOA (National Council on Aging), an older adult visits the ER every 11 seconds to get medical help after a fall. Sometimes even at a young age, an injury or an illness can compromise your mobility, temporarily or permanently. But this doesn’t mean you have to lose your independence entirely. A wide range of mobility aids and products are available today, specifically designed by professionals keeping your safety, needs, and comfort in mind.

Some people are hesitant to be seen in public using a mobility aid, but it’s becoming more common these days. Approximately 1 in 4 people over 65 use a mobility device – a number that has increased significantly in the last 15 years. That’s because more and more people now realize how equipment to help them move from one place to another can mean the difference between being independent and depending on others for their basic needs. So, if you’re looking for Mobility Equipment, enlist Google’s help to find the best ones.

Canes and walkers are the standard mobility aids used widely. However, for people lacking the coordination to use canes and walkers, wheelchairs are a good option. People with limited arm strength or shoulder flexibility to maneuver their wheelchairs usually opt for scooters to help them get around. A power wheelchair is also a good alternative. As wheelchairs and scooters cannot climb stairs, access ramps are used to cross thresholds. Likewise, stair lifts are employed to go from one floor of the house to the other. Wheelchair stair lifts are even better because there’s no need to remove yourself from the wheelchair before using the lift.

All in all, before you purchase mobility equipment, ensure to consider some points. These are:

1. Expert Advice

Buying the wrong mobility aid can cause discomfort and pain and negatively affect your balance, stability, and posture. That’s why it is crucial to see a professional before making a purchase decision. Your doctor will do a physical exam and have a discussion with you about the difficulties you’re experiencing in your routine life. They might advise you to approach a physical therapist, especially if you require customized or high-end equipment.

The physical therapist will conduct a mobility assessment to assess your balance and gait and conduct muscle and strength testing. They’ll also allow you to try different types of mobility equipment to see what works best for you. This appointment usually involves an assistive technology professional (ATP) who works with a medical equipment supplier.

An ATP is trained to assess the needs of an individual and make recommendations accordingly. They’ll not only ensure that you choose the correct type of mobility aid but that you’re also fit for it and learn how to use it properly.

2. Occupational Therapy Assessment

Your doctor may also refer you to an occupational therapist who will conduct specific assessments. They will look at your daily life and the activities you participate in every day and make a recommendation accordingly.

They may also conduct an occupational therapy assessment of your home and work environment. That’s because you’ll need different walking aids depending on your home layout, mode of transportation, and workplace layout. If you have to climb stairs frequently at home and cannot do so safely, a stairlift will also be recommended.

If you do not own the house, your landlord may not allow you to make any permanent changes to the house. However, if you count as disabled according to the Equality Act, it’s within your rights to make reasonable adjustments.

3. Insurance Coverage

Mobility equipment can be highly costly, especially if you need something customized to fit your needs. It is wise to keep your insurance provider in mind while making a decision. Usually, a person’s diagnosis determines the type of mobility aid their insurance provider will cover. For example, only people who cannot use a manual wheelchair will have their power wheelchair paid for by the insurance company.

People with progressive diseases, like ALS or MS, will be qualified for a power wheelchair that can easily be modified to accommodate their needs as their health condition worsens. Moreover, insurance companies only cover durable medical equipment you need inside your home, not for outdoor use or long-distance traveling. Most companies only pay for critical necessities, but a few extra features can be added that you can pay for out of your pocket.

4. Installment, Service, and Repairs

Older adults cannot be expected to arrange for the installation of complicated equipment that requires highly trained professionals. Once the device is in use, it must also be cleaned and serviced regularly to ensure that it keeps functioning properly, which is another task they might find difficult.

Moreover, no matter how sturdy and long-lasting your equipment is, it might break down and need repairs. To make your life convenient, buy from a place that offers all these services. Many renowned companies employ well-trained technicians responsible for the initial installation and are always a phone call away if a problem arises.

Conclusion

Usually, when older people start having problems with mobility, they have to consider leaving their homes and moving into an assisted living facility. However, mobility aids are a practical solution that enables the elderly to become more independent in their house and not require the help of another person.

If chosen correctly, a mobility device can make your life much easier by making it safer for you to move around and adhere to your daily routine. However, if you choose the wrong mobility device, you might experience discomfort or pain and worsen your condition. That’s why it’s viable to consult a doctor and get their professional opinion. An occupational therapy assessment of your house may also be needed. Find out which equipment is covered by your insurance and ensure that the place you buy it from also offers installation and repair services.