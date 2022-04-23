5 best and most affordable home gym equipment to level-up your fitness journey

Prior to the pandemic, the fitness journey was predominantly outdoor. However, the pandemic’s impact has shifted the outdoor gym journey to indoors or at home. The home gym landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years. Many people are now dedicating space in their homes and garages to working out, which was once considered a luxury.

There are numerous ways to stay in shape without ever setting foot in a gym, ranging from simple weights and yoga mats to high-tech cardio machines. However, if you want to take your fitness game to the next level and make it more difficult and complex, you’ll need some basic fitness equipment. Investing in portable machinery and tools can help you spice up your workouts and avoid boredom.

Here are the five best pieces of home gym equipment to build your ultimate smart gym at home:

1- Flexbike

This is India’s first smart bike with interactive classes that allows you to get fit in the comfort of your own home. It was designed in Germany with various advanced features such as Bluetooth from which you can listen to songs. It’s provided with a connecting hotspot to make the virtual screen in front of you. The flex bike is launched by “fitness technology startup Flexnest”. The bike streams classes on their virtual screen with their world-class trainers via Flexnest app. India’s first Bluetooth-enabled smart bike comes with a free one-year membership.

2– Commercial 2950 Treadmill

The machine comprises 40 built-in workouts as well as a 22-inch HD touch screen, speakers, and Bluetooth connectivity. When it comes to the fitness world, Treadmills help people work out with vigor thanks to their advanced features. It is uniquely designed with speakers, cushioned deck, Bluetooth connectivity, and three fans.

3- The Flexrower

The Flexrower is India’s first Bluetooth-enabled smart connected rowing machine that connects with your smartphone or iPad and comes with power-packed trainer-led workout sessions. The benefit of purchasing a rowing machine is that it comes with a 6-month complimentary Flexnest subscription. The machine is resistance-free and provides features such as silent magnetic resistance and smooth row. The app includes over 30 virtual rides on lakes and oceans from Italy to Thailand, allowing users to explore and row whenever and wherever they want.

4- Sketra Home run treadmill

A Sketra home run treadmill with a 48 x 16-inch running deck that is wide and long-lasting. In the wide world of fitness, these treadmills assist the individual to become more fit. It is a space-saving treadmill with vertical folding that can be easily stored in any room of the house. The treadmill had Bluetooth-enabled speakers and an LCD backlit display that shows workout stats so that a person can stay motivated with his or her progress at all times. With silicon-based lubrication, the smart and interactive treadmill requires little maintenance. Because the machine is a smart device holder, it keeps you up to date with your smartphone in front of you. Home Run provides a plethora of value-added features such as heart rate measurement and reduced joint pressure.

5- Xterra FS3.5 steel Elliptical Cross Trainer

One of the best trainers in India is a heavy-duty Elliptical cross trainer. The machine tracks your workout progress with an LCD display that keeps you motivated all the time and can hold up to 110kgs of weight. The speakers that can be connected to your phone is one of the popular features of the machine. Adding to it, the machine also benefit by removing the headphones, users can focus on their workout while the speakers play your music. It has 24 different pre-programmed workout sessions that can add more variety to your workout. The best artifact about the machine is that it is movable from one location to another.