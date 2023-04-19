5 key tips for mastering mineral health

We live in a world where time is of the essence. As we focus on managing lives and juggling chores, we tend to neglect the crucial things, the most important being our own well-being. Having health at the backhand, we forget to take care of our bodies, which suffer due to lack of care and attention. With increasing awareness and rising consciousness around health and wellness, we are familiar with the need to balance vitamins and macronutrients in our bodies. Adding to the list are minerals, and nutrients that are equally essential for the body’s optimal functioning.

Despite their small size, minerals have a big impact on the health and well-being of the body. These tiny powerhouses play a crucial role in many physiological functions, including building stronger bones, nerve function, muscle contraction, enzyme activity, maintaining healthy skin and hair, regulating blood pressure, supporting a healthy immune system, and much more.Inadequate intake or absorption of minerals can lead to mineral deficiencies, which can contribute to a range of health issues including impaired growth and development, weakened immune function, anaemia, etc. Children, pregnant women, and the elderly are more vulnerable tosuch deficiencies.

Mineral deficiencies still occur due to inadequate intake from the diet, poor absorption, or other factors.

It is essential to provide the body with adequate minerals to ensure proper physiological functions. Here are a few easy ways to optimise your mineral levels:

Eat a Balanced Diet: A balanced diet that incorporates a diverse range of food can help meet the body’s mineral requirements. Nutrient-rich options may include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats like avocados, nuts, seeds, olive oil, etc. that can naturally provide essential minerals. Essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, and others are vital for the body. Choose Mineral-Rich Foods: Even when you’re short of time and unable to maintain a well-balanced diet, it is important to prioritise mineral intake for optimal health. There are certain food options that can be included in your diet regularly to help you meet your daily mineral needs. For instance, calcium-rich dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are exceptional sources of this essential mineral. Leafy green veggies such as kale and spinach are packed with magnesium, while bananas, avocados, and beans are brimming with potassium. Seafood, nuts, and seeds are teeming with zinc. Know Your Body’s Requirements: Mineral requirements vary among individuals and are influenced by factors such as age, gender, activity level, and health status. It is crucial to be mindful of the body’s unique needs and customise the diet accordingly. Regular check-ups and blood tests can help assess mineral levels, and consulting an expert for adjustments needed in the diet or lifestyle can prove helpful. Consider Mineral Supplements: An easy and on-the-go option for people who are unable to meet their dietary needs or have specific requirements, restrictions, or health conditions, can easily consider mineral supplements. Vestige Marketing offers a revolutionary mineral supplement – Concentrated Mineral Drops (CMD) under its brand category VESTIGE PRIME which makes it a perfect pick to include mineral supplements in one’s daily life. Be Mindful of Food Preparation and Storage: The way we prepare and store our food can affect its mineral content. Minerals can be lost during cooking, soaking, or prolonged storage. To retain the mineral content of food, it should ideally be cooked with minimal water (can add a few drops of CMD), avoid overcooking, and should be stored in cool and dry conditions. Steaming and microwaving are typically more effective cooking methods for retaining the food’s mineral content.

When it comes to meeting the body’s mineral needs, a well-balanced diet with nutrient-rich foods and appropriate cooking methods is important. However, a mineral supplement like CMD would be necessary to ensure adequate mineral levels. With appropriate guidance and diligent care, one can effectively optimize the body’s mineral levels, leading to improved health and well-being.